The incredible images of a huge meteorite that lights up the skies of Queensland – Corriere TV

Cameras at Cairns airport in Australia captured the light trail

The skies over northern Queensland, Australia were lit up by a meteor that shot through the atmosphere and caused a very loud sound. Residents from Cairns on the east coast to Normanton on the Gulf of Carpentaria reported seeing the fireball grow larger as it made its way toward Earth shortly after 9:22 p.m. Saturday evening, May 20. Here are some videos taken by passers-by and cameras at Cairns airport.