The incredible international journey of model Kelly Gonzaga from Campinas – MONDO MODA

By @kellykggonzaga

Talking about myself and my career involves much more than big brands or clients: it is a story of overcoming dreams, faith and determination.

My childhood dream was to travel the world. Not just touring, but living a little in each country. They said I was like Alice in Wonderland. In my case “Kellynha in Wonderland”.

My professional career began at the age of 15 in a competition called Dakota Elite. At that time he had been working for a year as an office boy in Campinas at CPFL in a department with around 90 engineers. Everyone knew about my dream.

One day, an engineer told the President at an end-of-year event that he was a guest that day, that there was a patrol officer who dreamed of being a model. I was dying of shame. A book cost R$800 and my salary was R$156. The president simply asked how much does that cost? And when the engineer responded, he said “It’s approved! Let’s help her!”

My boss mediated everything and they helped me pay for the book. Through the marketing department, I made my first book in a studio in São Paulo.

At the age of 17, he left the company to pursue a career in SP. My department had a party and they gave me a suitcase as a gift and someone said: “One day you will travel and you will use this suitcase!”

Overcoming

At that time, the pressure to have measurements and a perfect body (by the standards of the fashion market) were very great. For a teenager, then, it was very difficult to deal with.

As I couldn’t maintain a standard, I developed Bulimia – a very common illness among models. It was very difficult. There were ups and downs. I managed to heal at the age of 26. It was almost 11 years that I struggled with this disease.

On a trip to Türkiye, I was very sick. He had many crises. One day I had a revealing dream: in 15 days, I would get better. Even without taking any medication, this actually happened.

After that, at the age of 28, my life took a turn.

I joined Ford Models Brasil. I really wanted that. It already had representation in Germany, South Africa, Chile

When I closed a representation in Paris. At 37 I heard the following: “You are the oldest model we have approved. We don’t have anyone else like this, but we want you!”

My first campaign was in Milan. Then I did several, among others, for L’Oreal with hair/makeup by Aldo Copolla. And also a Campaign for Downtown Palestre – it was the biggest fee I had ever received at that time.

I’m 39 years old at the best professional moment of my career. Sometimes, though, I hear that I need to look my age. I’m often working alongside 23 or 24-year-old girls and the client doesn’t notice my age.

Another issue is skin color. Once a foreign client said: “I loved you, but you are very dark (Your skin is little dark)”. I’m proud of my skin. Mom was the daughter of black and white parents. She was so beautiful and I love myself as I am.

Two years ago I was approved to work at Wilhelmina Models in London. She has been a reference in the international fashion market for over 56 years.

Then in Greece, an interesting fact was that when they saw my passport they canceled me. The justification for one of them was that I didn’t work with models my age. Two years later, this same agency backed down. The same thing happened years before in London.

At 38, I closed my first representation in New York.

I usually say age because this is one of the biggest obstacles for models. Another difficulty was not having so many editorials in my book. Normally an older model has worked for years with some photographers. Even so, she began to do editorials and covers in international publications.

I do a lot of commercials too – Peugeot, Mitsubishi, Nintendo, Cacau Show, Advil, among others.

One day a client asked me where I trained as an actress. Unfortunately, with my pace of life I wasn’t able to study, however, everyday life has taught me a lot about a lot of things. I speak English, Spanish and I’m learning Italian.

I fell in love with photography. I bought a camera and my husband takes the clicks. Ten years ago my mother became ill. I got married in the hospital to an amazing husband who is completely supportive of my career. He is my greatest helper, not only does he believe, but he does everything to make it work.

Aim

Age is no impediment to anything. I want to help girls who left their careers because they thought they were old. The market has changed and we need to take advantage of this change. We need to have determination and a lot of perseverance.

Customers are also changing. They started working with a diversity of profiles.

I want to tell them my story and professional background.

In addition to fashion, I am developing other projects on the side. So far, I have visited 23 countries. I love traveling and experiencing different cultures.

I end this report by saying that when I am weak, that is when I become stronger. In the face of difficulties, I try to lay foundations to help me not give up. Each step we climb will bring us the experiences of the difficulties and growth we have gone through and will go through.

If you can’t achieve your dream today, help someone else achieve theirs. It will make you very happy and fill your heart.

If you feel old, that’s when you’ve gotten old. Everyone ages, but our goals cannot die to time or much less to what people think. We have to listen to what strengthens us to grow. Filter thoughts and opinions that don’t serve us and leave them aside, so they don’t shake us.

Having a goal is focusing, never losing faith.

Also, if you can work on what you love, it won’t just be a job.

I am privileged because I do what I love. I’m also loving photography.

I am happy and grateful for life and for the opportunity I have to wake up every dawn to make my dreams come true and also be able to help those around me.

God is always with me! It’s my biggest direction.

