Indian Government Bans Cheap Products, Including Lighters, to Protect Local Industry in Tamil Nadu

The Indian government has implemented a ban on the import of cheap products, particularly from China, in order to safeguard the crucial economic activity in the dry state of Tamil Nadu. The ban includes the import of lighters that cost less than 20 rupees. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade released a statement confirming that the new legislation came into effect yesterday.

The ban on cheap lighters has brought joy to match factory workers and collectors known as matchbox stickers. In September, MK Stalin, the prime minister of Tamil Nadu, had urged the central government in Delhi to protect the local matchbox industry. The industry is a significant contributor to the region’s economy, employing over 100,000 workers, with 90 percent of them being women. Matchbox exports generate foreign exchange earnings of around Rs 400 crore.

Tamil Nadu is home to 350 matchbox companies and 1,500 packaging units that produce more than 5,000 boxes per day. The matchboxes produced in Tamil Nadu are known to be one of the cheapest in the world, with one out of every three matchboxes used domestically and globally being made in India. However, in recent years, competition from other countries like Pakistan and Indonesia, as well as rising raw material costs, have led to export difficulties and numerous strikes in the Tuticorin and Virudunagar regions.

The prime minister of Tamil Nadu also highlighted that the arrival of cheap Chinese disposable lighters, costing as little as Rs 10, has resulted in a decline in matchbox sales. These lighters are often imported illegally in “empty boxes” to bypass import restrictions on flammable substances. In addition to negatively impacting the environment and public health due to the excessive plastic waste generated, these lighters have posed a significant challenge to the local matchbox industry.

Apart from the economic benefits, the ban on cheap imports is also welcomed by fans of matchbox stickers. Matchboxes have become an integral part of Indian pop culture, thanks to the unique designs on their exterior labels. Collectors around the country have amassed impressive collections. Gautam Hemmady from Delhi has collected 25,000 boxes since 2012, while Rohit Kashyap from Chennai has gathered an astounding 80,000 boxes from over 100 countries worldwide.

Matchboxes serve as mementos commemorating historical events and have evolved over the years. Initially, they featured themes similar to those of foreign manufacturers, but gradually incorporated more Indian script, including slogans such as Bharat Mata (Mother India), as well as depictions of animals, gods, country maps, political figures, and later, Bollywood actors and actresses. The labels also reflect the changing times, with the launch of the Tata Nano and the Delhi Metro being prominently featured in the 1990s.

Though matchboxes can be purchased at stalls, dedicated collectors find value in finding abandoned matchboxes on the side of the road. Some collectors even dream of opening a matchbox museum. The unique designs of modern matchboxes, despite being considered slightly kitschy and whimsical, have inspired various companies, including publishers, to incorporate them into their products.

The ban on cheap imports not only protects the local industry in Tamil Nadu but also brings much-needed relief to matchbox workers and collectors. The move is expected to have a positive impact on the economy and preserve an important part of Indian pop culture.