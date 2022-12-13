Home World The Indian media said that China and India clashed in the border area a few days ago, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded | Wang Wenbin_NetEase News
The Indian media said that China and India clashed in the border area a few days ago, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded | Wang Wenbin

The Indian media said that China and India clashed in the border area a few days ago, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded | Wang Wenbin

(Original title: Indian media said that China and India had clashed in the border area a few days ago, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded)

On December 13, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin presided over a regular press conference. A reporter asked a question. According to Indian media reports, China and India clashed in the border area a few days ago. According to the Indian side, people on both sides were slightly injured. Can the Chinese side introduce the incident in detail?

Wang Wenbin said that as far as we know, the current border situation between China and India is generally stable. The two sides have always maintained smooth communication on border-related issues through diplomatic and military channels. It is hoped that the Indian side will meet China halfway, conscientiously implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strictly abide by the spirit of the relevant agreements and agreements signed by the two sides, and jointly safeguard the Sino-Indian relationship. Peace and tranquility in the border areas. As for the specific question you mentioned, I suggest you refer it to the relevant competent authority.

Source of this article: The Paper

