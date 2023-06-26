Home » The Indian state where public transport is free for women
The Indian state where public transport is free for women

For two weeks in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka, women no longer have to pay for a ticket to use the public service buses. The measure, called the “Shakti plan”, is the first of the proposals made by the new government during the electoral phase to enter into force, and was designed to encourage female employment, which is particularly low in India. In many cases, the cost of transport is a strong deterrent for women who have to decide whether or not to accept a job with an already low salary.

About 70 million people live in Karnataka. Karnataka State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy he said that since the introduction of the plan on 11 June, the number of daily travelers on public transport has risen from 8.4 to 10.5 million.

The possibility of using public transport for free concerns women of all ages without discrimination, and all trans people. In many families in the state of Karnataka there is a strict patriarchal system whereby women have to ask their husbands, fathers or sons for permission to take public transport. Until 11 June they also had to ask for the money for the ticket, which severely limited their independence and the possibility of finding a job even not far from home, or of continuing their studies.

Srinivas Alavilli, an activist from Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka, has explained al Guardian that this novelty in public transport will also have a strong social impact, because a greater presence of women in public places will also make it safer for women to move around the city.

That of Karnataka is not the first measure of this type to be introduced in India: in New Delhi, free public transport for women has been in force since 2019 and the same is true for the state of Tamil Nadu, even if only for short distances . An unforeseen effect of the Shakti plan is that many Hindu women’s groups have decided to take the opportunity to visit important temples in the area, such as those of Subramanya and Dharmasthala, which have become much more crowded in recent weeks.

Public transport companies have already made it known that the increase in the number of passengers has made new investments in vehicles and personnel urgent. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) also announced that since the introduction of the Shakti plan, the demand for “premium” buses (the fastest and most expensive ones, which are not free) has dropped by 20 per cent. hundred.

