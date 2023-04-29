The indoor smoking ban comes into force by the end of 2023 | Info

The ban on smoking in closed spaces is expected to take effect by the end of the year.

The ban on smoking in closed spaces, such as cafes, restaurants, pubs and all other closed facilities is expected to come into practice by the end of the year. The draft law foresees that smoking will also be prohibited in some open places such as stadiums and bus stops.

Bans also apply to electronic cigarettes. Dr. Jelena Janković, assistant to the Minister of Health, says that the Draft Amendment to the Law on the Protection of the Population from Tobacco Smoke foresees a ban on the use of tobacco products in all closed spaces and some open spaces where a smoker can endanger other people.

“We will have the final version of the Draft Amendment to the Law on the Protection of the Population from Tobacco Smoke after the public hearing is over. Tobacco smoke is harmful to all those who inhale it, regardless of whether they are smokers or non-smokers. There is no good reason to make concessions“, says the interlocutor.

The prohibition of smoking in closed spaces is necessary, according to doctors, in order to preserve the health of the population because of all oncological diseases in Serbia, lung cancer has the highest incidence and highest mortality. According to them, a third of adult patients with this disease are smokers.

“Most tobacco products contain nicotine. Cigarette smoke contains hundreds of other chemicals, many of which can cause various types of cancer. In addition to nicotine, cigarette smoke also contains carbon monoxide, and I will mention some of the harmful substances: tar, nicotine, acetone, ammonia, arsenic, benzene… Cigarettes also contain tar, which is linked to several types of cancer and causes lung damage. Every time you inhale cigarette smoke, a large number of different harmful substances from tobacco enter your lungs, paper and additives that are added to tobacco to improve aroma, color, stability or are created by its combustion. Many of them have been proven to have a carcinogenic effect,” says Janković.

Prof. Dr. Danica Grujičić stated earlier that the adoption of such a law requires the support of the entire Government. “I sincerely hope that this law will be passed this year, but we have to prepare it really well. Everyone is afraid of some kind of blow, but don’t forget that two-thirds of people are non-smokers. They can’t come to those closed spaces precisely because the smoke bothers them,” Grujičić said earlier.

If everything goes as planned, after the public discussion of the Government, the Assembly, and the campaign in the coming months, the law could be adopted. Doctors support the introduction of this law, because smoking can affect the development of diseases, primarily cancer. “More than 90 percent of those suffering from lung cancer, from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, are precisely smokers. Of course, there are also diseases that are not related to smoking. Anyone who quits smoking has done the best thing for themselves. In this way, they prevented them from inhaling several tens of carcinogenic substances and chemical compounds that affect not only the lungs, but also our bloodstream, as well as all other organs, in one breath of smoke,” said Dr. Mihailo Stjepanović, director of the Pulmonology Clinic, recently. KCS.

