New installment of the San Sebastian band The Inductionsthis time in EP format with four fiery and powerful songs that refer to the usual exponents of High Energy Rock and Roll.

“I feel All Right” ignites the flamethrower with a rocky battery that had to end up destroyed after recording, judging by the similar clubbing it had to suffer. Something similar could be said of the solo guitar, squeezed to the maximum in an almost final plucking that had to disintegrate its strings. “November 13th”, without straying too far from the blunt path, explores more melodic rock territories leaning on his catchy chorus, with the singer in his sauce and his obedient throat moving freely between different vocal ranges.

“Serial Killer Dance”, in addition to giving the mini-disc its title, is the most urgent of the lot and goes at a fixed gear from the first second, with all the musicians lined up in attack formation and advancing to the same beat. A small break of twenty seconds serves to take a breath before the conclusion. Michael Myers will dance it at Carnivals dressed as a Viking. “Brother Wolf” plays the winning horse and rides to exhaustion on the back of an unleashed thoroughbred. Paraphrasing Woody Allen, listening to those trottering, incendiary and shrill guitars together with choruses that call to battle, makes you want to invade all of Europe.

The longship chartered from Bahía de la Concha has set sail for the Valhalla of Scandinavian rock, traveling a route marked by fire by Hellacopters, Gluecifer and other thunderous leaders of Central European hard rock, and recalling a style that will always remain current in our tormented ears .