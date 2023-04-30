The Influenza Season Is Not Over In All Regions: In Puglia Influenza Viruses Are A Retreat, Here Are The Most Widespread ones

PUGLIA – In the first year without masks, when May is about to arrive, the flu season is not over yet. Among the viruses found, the most present were Rhinoviruses (6.8%), Adenoviruses (6.4%), Parainfluenza viruses (5.6%), SarsCoV2 (4.7%). Anyway the decline in cases continues, but very slowly, especially in the north. In the past week, according to the InfluNet Epidemiological Report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 251,000 Italians were put to bed by flu-like syndromes, just 15,000 fewer than the previous week. The total number of infections since the start of the season is close to 14 million. According to the report, in the week between 17 and 23 April there were an average of 4.26 cases of flu-like syndromes per thousand inhabitants. Still the most affected are children under 4 years of age, with an incidence almost triple (12.58 cases per thousand) compared to the population average.

Among the Regions, they have come out of the flu season – falling below the baseline threshold of cases – Valle d’Aosta, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Molise, Puglia and Province Autonomous of Trento. “This week we observe a

decrease in the incidence rate of Covid 19 cases in

our country which is fixed at 39 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants – explains the director of Prevention of

Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza – As far as RT is concerned, there is a slight upward trend: we are at 1.08, therefore slightly above the epidemic threshold. The occupancy rate of places in the medical and intensive care areas is respectively 4.7% and 1%, therefore stable compared to last week. So, all in all, we have a situation of substantial stability that does not present any critical elements”.

