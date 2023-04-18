The inhabitants of Kosovo will be able to enter the European Union without a visa

The European Parliament definitively approved the liberalization of visas for citizens of Kosovo, who will therefore be able to enter the countries of the European Union without applying for a visa. The entry into force of the visa exemption should become effective from 1 January 2024. The definitive act for visa liberalization will be signed tomorrow in Strasbourg, France, where the plenary session of the European Parliament is underway these days .

Kosovo had been waiting for this measure for years: the small Balkan country, which seceded from Serbia in 2008, met all the criteria to ask for visa liberalization in 2018. But it was the last remaining Western Balkan country whose inhabitants still had to apply for a visa before entering the countries of the European Union. Since then, the states of the Union that do not recognize the independence of Kosovo – among which are Spain, Romania and Greece – had however slowed down the approval process.

The new rules will now allow Kosovo passport holders to enter the European Union without a visa for a stay of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. According to data from the European Commission, from 2018 to 2021, citizens of Kosovo presented 268,846 visa applications for the 26 countries of the Schengen area, and only 20,040 of these were granted.