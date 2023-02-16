The inscription on the T-shirt of Kolinda Grabar Kitarović caused a storm on the nets.

Source: Instagram/screenshot/kolinda_gk

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović appeared the night before last at the Champions League match between PSŽ and Bayern. Kolinda boasted about a photo from Princes’ Park on social media, and after the match, the most talked about shirt was the one Kolinda appeared in the stands.

Source: Instagram/screenshot/kolinda_gk

“At the Princes’ Park. I am the queen and #bolimepipi”, it said on Kolinda’s T-shirt. It was clear from the inscriptions and visuals on the shirt how the former president got involved in the advertising campaign of the popular Croatian drink Pipi. Previously, Pipi published advertising pictures with Kolinda as the face.

“Does this Kolinda really think that she loves football and knows in her heart that she wants to bring down some football player”, “It’s as if she has been released from a chain”, “Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović is preparing for a new arrangement. now she is looking for a new job. She would like to find a job again at the expense of the taxpayers. We haven’t forgotten what her mandate as president was like?”, “Kolinda tripped that she was Ivana Knoll”, are some of the comments.

(WORLD)