[NTD Times, Beijing, December 24, 2022]NASA’s unmanned Mars lander “InSight” (InSight) landed on Mars four years ago, and the probe sent back on December 20 A photo of Mars, and write a “last note”, this may be the last photo taken on Mars.

The InSight official Twitter released a photo and a slightly sad farewell message on Monday. This photo was taken on the 11th of this month. InSight wrote: “My battery is really low, so this may be the last picture I can send back. But don’t worry about me: my time here is both productive and peaceful. If I can Keep talking to my mission team and I will, but my Mars mission is coming to an end soon. Thank you all for sticking with me.”

My power’s really low, so this may be the last image I can send. Don’t worry about me though: my time here has been both productive and serene. If I can keep talking to my mission team, I will – but I’ll be signing off here soon. Thanks for staying with me. pic.twitter.com/wkYKww15kQ — NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) December 19, 2022

InSight is expected to run out of power later this month, and NASA will officially end its mission to Mars when the rover fails two consecutive attempts to communicate with orbiting spacecraft.

InSight’s operations team began preparing for the rover’s end of mission earlier this year, shutting down the most power-hungry equipment and making sure the data it had collected over the past four years was preserved.

In fact, NASA has pointed out many times since last year that InSight’s solar panels are covered by dust and will be forced to stop operating. The agency also tried to use InSight’s robotic arm to help clean up the dust on the surface, but ultimately failed. With a large dust storm seriously affecting InSight’s power generation in October this year, NASA issued a warning in early November that the use of the probe may be coming to an end.

The InSight probe was launched on May 5, 2018 and successfully landed on Mars on November 26. Its core mission is to launch a fixed landing vehicle equipped with seismometers and heat flow detectors to the surface of Mars to study the geological evolution of Mars. Before sending back this photo, it had operated on Mars for 1,446 Martian days (approximately 1,486 Earth days), far exceeding the originally scheduled goal of 709 Martian days (728 Earth days).

Since landing, InSight has probed the liquid core and other inner core components of Mars, measuring more than 1,300 earthquakes in total, including a magnitude 5 quake in May this year — also the first of its kind measured on an extraterrestrial planet. largest earthquake ever. In addition, it has also collected a large amount of Martian weather data during the work period of more than 4 years, and this information has laid an important foundation for future projects on Mars.

While InSight’s service mission is over, NASA has two other rovers, Curiosity and Perseverance, working on Mars. Both are mobile rovers located in Jezero Crater and Gale Crater respectively, while InSight is a stationary probe located in Elysium Planitia.

