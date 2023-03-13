It is truly commendable and admirable to see how a band nowadays sacrifices the tempting honeys of generalist consumerism in favor of betting on what they initially originated, showing belief in their discourse and only altering it in favor of seeking to offer an improved version of it. . This is how at least the return of The Inspector Cluzosigning with “HORIZON” (FUCKTHEBASSPLAYER, 23) his return to the ring after a five-year hiatus and the ninth letter in his discography. In essence, little or nothing has altered this duo from Gascony their good-natured and good-natured rock imprint; we continue to feel that both his melodies and his pompous attitude seem taken from the hot and arid lands of Nashville more than from the wild Occitania regions themselves, and we will once again believe that, at the blow of a raspy voice and torn string, we travel on the backs of a motorcycle on the long and hot roads of Route 66 for about an hour.

From those first puffs of powder oozing flavor to Creedence Clearwater Revival in its energetic “ACT LOCAL THINK GLOBAL” we can confirm without any doubt that “HORIZON” It feels like the perfect soundtrack to rest peacefully on the porch of our house (for those who can afford this possibility), having a beer in hand and the sun high above stinging our faces with ferocity, while emanating from us a unprejudiced attachment to the AOR and rock of a lifetime. And it is that, not for hackneyed reasons, it will be less pleasant to embrace all the images that the different new tracks of this French duo generate for us, making it clear throughout their twelve cuts that Laurent Lacrouts and Mathieu Jourdain are truly skilled when it comes to reflecting about the different faces of the genre, without ever feeling the need to leave his family farm used as his base of operations.

Despite this idiosyncrasy that marks the absolute identity of the band, The Inspector Cluzo they know how to get out of the simple and plain freakishness of the agro-rock label, providing throughout their pieces various cavities on which to contemplate an eclecticism worth mentioning. Either by bringing out his more grunge and 90s face to Layne Staley (“SHENANIGANS”), peppering our shoes with panache and rockabilly self-confidence (“THE ARMCHAIR ACTIVIST”) or being generous with captivating ballads that will make us return to those eternal highways varnished by a sunset (“THE OUTSIDER”, “SWALLOWS BACK – WHEN WILL THE SWALLOWS RETURN”), the trail of his new work will successfully meet expectations for having a good time and reconnecting with the healthiest and most legitimate purity of rock and roll. And if these weapons are not enough for you, the band will not skimp on bringing out their classic humorous tools at the service of the LP, once again showing off their particular style while winking at their origins (“RUNNING A FAMILY FARM IS MORE ROCK THAN PLAYING ROCK N ROLL MUSIC”) or they directly give the occasional smack to the distortion of the genre today (and be careful, without seeing it coming even Iggy Pop himself will drop into that fun “ROCKOPHOBIA”).

A five-year hiatus that has allowed them to recover incomplete songs, now converted into insignia of the moment (“HORIZON”) and refine with detail and class the most critical branches of his speech (“SAVING THE GEESE”), with which they remind us of the true vicissitudes that take place beyond that industrial bubble to which they feel they will never belong.