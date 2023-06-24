The Inspectorate checks tourist facilities | Info

The gray zone in tourism in Republika Srpska stops huge money, so inspections started to control accommodation for rent.

As of 2017, just over 1,400 accommodation units owned by natural persons were registered.

In Trebinje, according to data from the advertising platform, 380 unregistered apartments, holiday homes and rooms for rent are active.

Here, too, the city inspection has started with control, it says RTRS.

In twenty days Trebinje market inspectors they recorded more than one hundred and sixty unregistered rental units owned by natural persons.

The basic database is taken from booking and other platforms.

Until this action, only 126 owners had registered their activity.

In the meantime, 46 new people have arrived at the Tourist Organization, and the rest have the possibility to do so within a month.

The inspection says that, since the implementation of the Law in 2017, the pandemic has slowed down the process of registration for natural persons, and the number of units has increased sharply. Rough data shows that 2/3 of the money in the name of residence tax, lump sum, tax and registration did not go to the budget.

High fines are also provided for non-compliance with legal provisions. The inspectors say that, according to the old custom, there was a lot of resentment.

Inspectors continue to work in the field. Along with the control of accommodation capacities, the process of categorizing facilities takes place both at the local and national level.

