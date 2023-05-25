The intensity of the super typhoon “Mawar” is slowly increasing and there will be more severe wind and rain in many sea areas – Teller Report Teller Report

The intensity of the super typhoon “Mawar” is slowly increasing, and there will be more severe wind and rain in many sea areas

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-25 11:45

It is expected that this year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” will gradually approach the ocean east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, and its intensity will gradually increase. In the next five days, there will be more severe wind and rain in Guam and its adjacent oceans, the oceans east of the Philippines, the oceans east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, the Taiwan Strait, and the eastern part of the South China Sea.

“Mawar” is located on the Northwest Pacific Ocean at 8 o’clock today

The center of this year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” (super typhoon level) is located at 8 a.m. today (Beijing time, the same below) on the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 170 kilometers west-north of Guam, the United States, which is the northern latitude 14.2 degrees, east longitude 143.4 degrees, the maximum wind force near the center is 17 levels (58 m/s), the minimum air pressure in the center is 925 hPa, the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 280-320 kilometers, and the tenth-level wind circle radius is 150-170 kilometers. The radius of the secondary wind circle is 70 kilometers.

“Mawar” will move west by north

It is expected that the center of “Mawar” will move to the west and north at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour, gradually approaching the ocean to the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, and its intensity will gradually increase.

△ This year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” path probability forecast map for the next 120 hours

Affected by “Mawar”, in the next five days, there will be more severe wind and rain in Guam and its adjacent oceans, the oceans east of the Philippines, the oceans east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, the Taiwan Strait, and the eastern part of the South China Sea. Please pass the boat Pay attention to navigation safety.