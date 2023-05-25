Home » The intensity of the super typhoon “Mawar” is slowly increasing and there will be more severe wind and rain in many sea areas – Teller Report Teller Report
World

The intensity of the super typhoon “Mawar” is slowly increasing and there will be more severe wind and rain in many sea areas – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin

The intensity of the super typhoon “Mawar” is slowly increasing, and there will be more severe wind and rain in many sea areas

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-25 11:45

It is expected that this year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” will gradually approach the ocean east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, and its intensity will gradually increase. In the next five days, there will be more severe wind and rain in Guam and its adjacent oceans, the oceans east of the Philippines, the oceans east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, the Taiwan Strait, and the eastern part of the South China Sea.

“Mawar” is located on the Northwest Pacific Ocean at 8 o’clock today

The center of this year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” (super typhoon level) is located at 8 a.m. today (Beijing time, the same below) on the northwestern Pacific Ocean about 170 kilometers west-north of Guam, the United States, which is the northern latitude 14.2 degrees, east longitude 143.4 degrees, the maximum wind force near the center is 17 levels (58 m/s), the minimum air pressure in the center is 925 hPa, the radius of the seventh-level wind circle is 280-320 kilometers, and the tenth-level wind circle radius is 150-170 kilometers. The radius of the secondary wind circle is 70 kilometers.

“Mawar” will move west by north

It is expected that the center of “Mawar” will move to the west and north at a speed of about 20 kilometers per hour, gradually approaching the ocean to the east of Luzon Island in the Philippines, and its intensity will gradually increase.

See also  Sassoli: “Suspend the patents on vaccines? No taboos "

△ This year’s No. 2 typhoon “Mawar” path probability forecast map for the next 120 hours

Affected by “Mawar”, in the next five days, there will be more severe wind and rain in Guam and its adjacent oceans, the oceans east of the Philippines, the oceans east of Taiwan, the Bashi Channel, the Taiwan Strait, and the eastern part of the South China Sea. Please pass the boat Pay attention to navigation safety.

You may also like

Chiara Colosimo and Luigi Ciavardini: the president of...

daily horoscope for May 25, 2023 | Fun

A new gameplay trailer for the magical FPS...

Speedy Gonzalez and then Lautaro, Inter overturns Viola...

United Kingdom: sharp drop in inflation to 8.7%...

Pakistani oil and gas field hit by terrorist...

Branka Sovrlić robs a villa in Ilidža |...

Fitch puts USA under observation, rating risks cut

ANITA PRESIDENCY The General Council approves the “team”...

In Banja Luka, some settlements do not have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy