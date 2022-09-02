- The International Atomic Energy Agency has completed the preliminary inspection of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and the Ukrainian president expects the agency to help the nuclear power plant achieve “demilitarization” – Teller Report China Net
- Great battle!Russia’s biggest crisis emerges at the end of the year, Ukrainian intelligence moves to the next stage, the International Atomic Energy Agency arrives at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant SOH_NEWS_CN
- UN panel of experts has completed first inspection of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye nuclear power plant VOA Mandarin – VOA Mandarin
- IAEA Director General: The situation in Ukraine’s nuclear power plant area is worrying Lianhe Zaobao
- ◤Russia and Ukraine go to war◢ IAEA team stationed in Europe’s largest nuclear power plant | China News China Press
- See full coverage on Google News