——The international community expects President Xi Jinping to attend the 17th G20 Summit, the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and visit Thailand

President Xi Jinping will attend the 17th G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia from November 14 to 17, and attend the 29th APEC Leaders’ Summit in Bangkok, Thailand from November 17 to 19. Informal meeting and visit to Thailand.

The international community pays close attention to President Xi Jinping’s visit. Overseas people said that they are looking forward to listening to President Xi Jinping’s important propositions on promoting world economic growth, improving global governance and deepening cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, and expecting China, which embarks on a new journey, to continue to promote consensus from all parties and work together to advance the cause of global development. .

Promote world economic recovery and improve global governance

Marzuki Aliye, former Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, warmly welcomed President Xi Jinping to attend the 17th G20 Summit in Indonesia, and hoped that China will continue to play an important role in promoting policy coordination on major global issues and improving global governance.

“I remember that moment,” President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the Indonesian Parliament on October 3, 2013, and first proposed the construction of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, and Marzuki is still deeply impressed. At that time, it was Marzuki who accompanied President Xi Jinping into the Congress hall. Marzuki said that China has become an important force in promoting global development, and China has helped developing countries make a stronger voice on the international stage.

Viktoria Panova, Vice President of the Russian Higher Economic University, said that China plays an important role in promoting the development of the world economy and improving the global governance system. It is hoped that all parties will jointly promote the implementation of global development initiatives and global security under the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind. Initiatives, etc., to discuss important cooperation agendas and directions.

President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 Bali Summit is the first time China‘s top leader has visited and attended a multilateral summit since the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. “This decade has been a great change for China; for the world, China‘s great changes are also affecting the world.” “China‘s opening-up measures and development achievements are benefiting the world, and I always believe that China‘s development is full of hope. ” said Noyan Rona, a former Turkish diplomat.

“In the past ten years, President Xi Jinping has proposed the joint construction of the ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, the global development initiative, the global security initiative, etc. These initiatives are very important to the world and contribute Chinese wisdom to global development, security and prosperity.” Mohamed Khalil, chairman of the Morocco-China Friendship Exchange Association, which is friendly and cooperative, said.

China is a doer and an activist in tackling climate change. China‘s implementation of a national strategy to actively address climate change and its unswerving commitment to ecological priority, green and low-carbon development have impressed people from many countries. They look forward to China‘s contribution to the cause of global sustainable development at the G20 Summit. Chinese program.

“China‘s concept of green development has set an example for other countries and inspired the future development of the world,” said Luis Paulino, an expert on China in Brazil and a professor at the Faculty of Philosophy and Science at São Paulo State University. He believes that China actively promotes the development of green economy, and its green development model provides ideas for solving global environmental problems such as climate warming and marine pollution, and looks forward to seeing new Chinese solutions and contributions. “China‘s green, open and shared development model not only benefits its own people, but also benefits people from all over the world.”

China is the world‘s second-largest economy with a huge market, said Anna Malinborg-Uy, deputy director of the Asia Century Institute for Strategic Studies in the Philippines. China‘s continued development, deepening of relations with other countries, and continuous play of its role in international affairs will benefit the international community more broadly.

Promote solidarity and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region

Regarding the upcoming 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Chichai said that Thailand, as the host of this year’s APEC meeting, is striving to advocate bio-economy, circular economy and green economy models , China has made great progress in promoting the development of green economy, and supports and cooperates with Thailand when it promotes the relevant agenda this year.

He expects China to continue to play an important role in this APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, to continuously promote cooperation, and to jointly address challenges such as climate change, food crisis and environmental protection. In his view, China has become a role model for the Asia-Pacific region in areas such as the development of electric vehicles, and China has also made a solemn commitment to reducing carbon emissions. These are areas where Thailand can cooperate closely with China in the future.

Stephen Jacoby, former executive director of the APEC Business Advisory Committee and executive director of the New Zealand International Trade Forum, pointed out that the upcoming APEC Leaders’ Informal Meeting is being held at a time when APEC members face common challenges and need to strengthen solidarity and cooperation. At a meeting, the initiatives and propositions put forward by President Xi Jinping at the meeting will attract worldwide attention.

Jacobi said it is crucial that Asia-Pacific economies continue to push for deeper economic integration within the framework of cooperation. China‘s economic development has contributed to stabilizing the world economy. With the entry into force of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the upgrading of the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, the trade system in the Asia-Pacific region has been consolidated, and regional integration and inclusiveness have been continuously enhanced. China will further open up to the outside world, and the world will further benefit from it.

The director of the Thailand-China “Belt and Road” Cooperation Research Center, Willon Phichawongpadi, who once participated in the translation of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, came to the conclusion after long-term research that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative will make China-ASEAN interconnected. Interoperability has been continuously strengthened. “I believe that the practice of global development initiatives in ASEAN will bring successful development concepts and experiences to APEC economies.”

Willen pointed out that the changing world situation, especially the energy crisis, food crisis and trade barriers, will make the future of the world full of uncertainty. “APEC needs to unite and develop together. I believe that the global development initiative will bring opportunities for the peaceful development of APEC economies. China‘s efficient manufacturing capabilities and broad market will also bring hope for global economic recovery.”

Deepen China-Indonesia, China-Thailand Bilateral Cooperation

“President Xi Jinping mentioned that Zheng He, the famous Chinese navigator of the Ming Dynasty, made seven ocean voyages, and each time he visited the Indonesian archipelago, which left a historical story of friendly exchanges between the two peoples.” . “President Xi Jinping also put forward five initiatives in particular, expressing his willingness to work with Indonesia and other ASEAN countries to build a closer China-ASEAN community of shared future.”

Marzuki said that China is an important economy in the world, and it is hoped that China, together with Indonesia, will play an important role in pushing the world to cope with various challenges and promoting cooperation among all parties.

Zhou Yuan, general manager of Indonesia’s Delong Industrial Park, a key project of China-Indonesia “Belt and Road” cooperation, said that China and Indonesia are both big developing countries and representatives of emerging economies, with broad common interests and broad space for cooperation. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the two countries have deepened the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the concept of “Global Maritime Fulcrum”, and built a new “four-wheel drive” pattern of bilateral cooperation. President Xi Jinping’s visit will surely deepen the practical cooperation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

“For China, Thailand is an important partner in promoting global development initiatives and global security initiatives; for Thailand, China is a strong strategic partner that can help Thailand achieve prosperity.” The chairman went to Bangkok, Thailand to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and paid a visit to Thailand.

Pochin has visited China dozens of times and has been committed to promoting “China and Thailand as one family” and promoting the development of bilateral relations. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-Thailand comprehensive strategic partnership. Poqin took the cooperation of China-Thailand railway and the connection between Thailand’s “Eastern Economic Corridor” and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as examples. With the support of China, Thailand is expected to become a new development, A hub for investment and connectivity that will fuel regional prosperity.

Pochin said that China advocates multilateralism and advocates that all countries peacefully resolve differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation. He believes that the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind will strongly promote coordinated action by all countries, maintain international unity, and respond to the common expectations of people of all countries.

Willun said that Thailand is a beneficiary of the “Belt and Road” initiative, and is also a staunch supporter. The roads between Thailand and China are becoming more and more smooth, the trade and investment between Thailand and China are also increasing, and bilateral relations will achieve new development.

Song Li Puji, chairman of the Thailand-China Economic Association, who has worked in the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more than 20 years, said: “President Xi Jinping’s visit to Thailand will promote all-round cooperation between the two countries, and in the future, Thailand-China economic cooperation will usher in new opportunities again.” The Sino-Thai family will continue to write a new chapter.”

