Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 7th. Question: The international community severely criticized Pelosi’s sinister intentions for visiting and firmly supported China‘s countermeasures

Xinhua News Agency reporter

In the past few days, the international community has continued to severely criticize the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the Taiwan region of China, believing that this vicious act seriously violated China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously undermined the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, and expressed its firm adherence to the one-China principle and support for the Chinese side. Take countermeasures.

Pelosi’s sinister visit is a serious provocation to China

“Pelosi’s ‘performance’ has brought negative effects to global affairs, and the United States is the biggest destroyer of regional and even world peace.” Miguel Rodriguez, dean of the Peruvian Institute of International Law and International Relations, criticized Pelosi’s appearance For their own selfishness, they undermine the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. Rodriguez stressed that US interventionism continues to bring trouble, conflict, and even war to the world.

Zivadin Jovanovic, a former senior Serbian diplomat who served as the foreign minister of the Yugoslavia, believes that Pelosi’s visit has sinister intentions. The U.S. has been using separatist forces to advance its expansionism and hegemony. “It keeps saying that it adheres to the one-China policy, but it has repeatedly broken its promises, which shows that the U.S. prioritizes expansionism over any principle or international law.”

Mexican Senator José Naro Cespedes criticized Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in an article published in the Mexican media, pointing out that the words and deeds of American politicians not only threaten the people of the United States and Asia, but also put global security on the back burner. in risk.

A guest commentator for Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, Mitsuru Okada, stressed that Pelosi’s selfish visit aggravated tensions across the Taiwan Strait, “this is an irresponsible act.”

Evariste Bartolo, the former foreign minister of Malta, likened Pelosi’s visit to a “wildfire” threatening the world. But it makes global cooperation more difficult.”

Former Brazilian Speaker of the House of Representatives Aldo Rebello wrote in the Brazilian media that Pelosi’s visit was a serious provocation to China, “sending a serious wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces, which will bring serious consequences.”

Firmly adhere to the one-China policy and support China‘s national reunification

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe reiterated on social media that Sri Lanka firmly adheres to the one-China policy and the principles of the United Nations Charter on national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the French political party Indomitable France, said that France believes that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Former Egyptian ambassador to China Ali Shivni said bluntly that Pelosi’s visit was provocative, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Gerald Mbanda, a senior Rwandan media person, wrote in an article that realizing national reunification is the unremitting pursuit of the Chinese people. The U.S. delusional attempt to “use Taiwan to control China” and Pelosi’s visit undermined world peace and stability, and violated international law and basic norms of international relations. The international community must condemn it.

Shabir, chairman of the Kenya-China Friendship Group in the National Assembly of Kenya, expressed his position with two “full support”: fully support China‘s efforts to achieve complete national reunification, fully support the Chinese government’s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. measure.

Support China‘s countermeasures against U.S. hegemony

“America, take your hands from Taiwan.” 400 students from the Russian youth organization “Youth Guards” organized a voluntary organization to strongly condemn Pelosi’s visit. Katya, the organizer of the event, said that the United States has blatantly stepped on the red line of the one-China principle, and the Russian people are firmly opposed to American hegemony.

Madagascar Senate Speaker Hailimanana Razafi Mahaifa expressed support for the unremitting efforts of the Chinese government to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“China has the right to stop external interference and make ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces pay the price,” said Eduardo Regalado, a researcher at the Cuban Center for International Political Studies.

Chairman of the Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association Gunatillak said that he firmly supports China‘s countermeasures against Pelosi’s visit, and supports China‘s national reunification and the actions it has taken for it.