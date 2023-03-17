Home World The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin
World

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin

by admin
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin

The International Criminal Court, the main international tribunal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Putin has been accused of having committed war crimes in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, the day of the Russian invasion: in particular, of having been involved – both directly and with the help of others – in the deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. It is a theme that had been recounted in recent months by various journalistic investigations and reports made by centers research and foreign governments.

With the same charges, the International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant against Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights.

Are the first arrest warrants issued by the court for crimes committed during the war in Ukraine. The Court’s investigation had been started on March 2, 2022, to understand if war crimes had been committed in Ukraine, both during the invasion and in previous years, when especially in Donbass the conflicts between Ukrainians and Russian separatists never really stopped.

The International Criminal Court said it had “reasonable grounds to believe” that Putin is “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of population and illegal transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, to the detriment of Ukrainian children”. . In particular, the Court said that Putin is “individually responsible” for the abductions and deportation of several children: “for having carried them out directly, jointly with other people and/or through others” and “for failing to exercise adequate control on the civilian and military subordinates who committed them”.

See also  Review of Skrillex's “Quest For Fire” album

– Read also: Are the Russians carrying out a genocide in Ukraine?

In practice, the issuance of the arrest warrant does not mean that Putin will be arrested: the International Criminal Court does not have its own “police”, and for arrests it has to rely on those of individual states. For this reason the President of the Court, the Polish judge Piotr Hofmanski, he said that Putin’s actual arrest will depend on the international community and their cooperation.

Things are even more complicated than that: Russia has never ratified it Statute of Rome, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction it therefore does not accept. It also means that Russia has no legal obligation to cooperate with the Court or hand over arrested suspects to it so that they can then be subjected to a possible war crimes trial, which in Putin’s case therefore still seems a very remote hypothesis.

– Read also: Can Putin be tried for war crimes?

You may also like

“Amanien, gangkle!” That is, the ritual of greetings

Udinese-Milan / Pioli: “We have to lead the...

Cagliari transfer market | Ranieri wants a Manchester...

Moscow announced the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin...

Partizan lost to Radnik Surdulica, statement by Igor...

In Chinese politics, they are all male

House submerged in snow, to get out a...

International arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin, the announcement...

The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant...

New details on the Japanese Assassin’s Creed, Codename...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy