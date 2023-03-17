The International Criminal Court, the main international tribunal for war crimes and crimes against humanity, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Putin has been accused of having committed war crimes in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, the day of the Russian invasion: in particular, of having been involved – both directly and with the help of others – in the deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. It is a theme that had been recounted in recent months by various journalistic investigations and reports made by centers research and foreign governments.

With the same charges, the International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant against Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russian presidential commissioner for children’s rights.

Are the first arrest warrants issued by the court for crimes committed during the war in Ukraine. The Court’s investigation had been started on March 2, 2022, to understand if war crimes had been committed in Ukraine, both during the invasion and in previous years, when especially in Donbass the conflicts between Ukrainians and Russian separatists never really stopped.

The International Criminal Court said it had “reasonable grounds to believe” that Putin is “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of population and illegal transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation, to the detriment of Ukrainian children”. . In particular, the Court said that Putin is “individually responsible” for the abductions and deportation of several children: “for having carried them out directly, jointly with other people and/or through others” and “for failing to exercise adequate control on the civilian and military subordinates who committed them”.

In practice, the issuance of the arrest warrant does not mean that Putin will be arrested: the International Criminal Court does not have its own “police”, and for arrests it has to rely on those of individual states. For this reason the President of the Court, the Polish judge Piotr Hofmanski, he said that Putin’s actual arrest will depend on the international community and their cooperation.

Things are even more complicated than that: Russia has never ratified it Statute of Rome, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, whose jurisdiction it therefore does not accept. It also means that Russia has no legal obligation to cooperate with the Court or hand over arrested suspects to it so that they can then be subjected to a possible war crimes trial, which in Putin’s case therefore still seems a very remote hypothesis.

