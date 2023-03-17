The Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, the Court announced.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The court states on its website that the warrant for Putin’s arrest was issued based on accusations of alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

In the statement, Putin is accused of being responsible for the allegedly illegal deportation of children from parts of Ukraine to Russia no later than February 24 last year.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lavova Belova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Cabinet of the President of the Russian Federation, whom the trial panel also considers responsible for the alleged deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

The warrants were issued based on a request submitted by the prosecution on February 22.

(Srna)