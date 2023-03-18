In addition to the arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the International Criminal Court in The Hague also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Alekseevna Lvova-Belova (38).

The International Criminal Court in The Hague announced that “Maria Alekseevna Lvov-Belov bears individual criminal responsibility for the war crime of illegal deportation of children and illegal resettlement of the population, children, from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia“. She commented on the decision of the International Criminal Court in The Hague as “great”.

“It is great that the international community appreciates this work to help the children of our country: that we do not leave them in war zones, that we take them out, that we create good conditions for them, that we surround them with love, really very caring people“, she said and added that during the previous month she adopted a child from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, “RIA Novosti” reported.

Maria Alekseevna Lvov-Belov (38) is the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. She was born on October 25, 1984 in the city of Penza. In her career, she worked as a guitar teacher in children’s music schools in the city where she was born. Also, she is the co-founder and manager of the Penza organization for the improvement of social adaptation, she was also a member of the Citizens’ Council of the Penza region, and from 2017 to 2019 she was a member of the Citizens’ Chamber of Russia.

In 2019, the former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, made her a member of the “United Russia” party“. Then, in 2020, she became a member of the Council of the Russian Federation from the executive branch of the Penza region. Then, in 2021, she became the Federal Commissioner for Children’s Rights, appointed by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin himself.

