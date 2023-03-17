Children deported from Ukraine to Russia is a war crime. And it is for this reason that the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against the Russian president Vladimir Putin because he would be “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of population (children) and illegal transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia”. The court itself communicates the decision. In addition to Putin, another arrest warrant has been issued against Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights at the Kremlin. The crimes have allegedly been committed in the occupied Ukrainian territory since at least February 24, 2022 i.e. from the beginning of the Russian invasion. “A historic decision – comments the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin – I am personally grateful to the prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan for this historic decision. We continue close cooperation with the ICC in cases of forced deportation of Ukrainian children. 40+ volumes of case files, 1000+ pages of evidence already shared with the Court,” she wrote on Twitter.

The investigation – Khan, a British magistrate, had opened an investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine about a year ago. In the past 12 months he has made three trips to Ukraine and visited sites of alleged war crimes. “The judges examined the documents and evidence collected by the prosecutor and determined that there were credible charges against these two people. The ICC is doing its part of the work, the judges have issued arrest warrants. Their execution depends on international collaboration,” the president of the ICC, a Polish judge, said in a video Piotr Hofmanski announcing today’s decision of the II Preliminary Chamber.

The reactions – “The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, even from a legal point of view,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, recalling, as the Kremlin spokesman had already done three days ago, that Moscow has not adhered to the statute and therefore has no obligation towards it. “The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin. There is no need to explain WHERE this document should be used,” the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council wrote on Twitter, Dmitry Medvedev, adding a toilet paper emoji. “The wheel of justice is turning: I applaud the decision of the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova for the forced transfer of Ukrainian children. International criminals will be held accountable for the theft of children and other international crimes” writes the Ukrainian foreign minister on Twitter Dmytro Kuleba.

Data on children – The numbers are uncertain but last December Kiev reported that 13,000 children have been removed from the east of the country. There Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine had indicated that a “significant number” of childrenespecially from the orphanages and others institutions, had disappeared in the territories occupied by Russian troops. and theUnited Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights had expressed concern that i children may have been deported to Russia by force to be adopted, while clarifying that this hypothesis – like the number of minors involved – could not be confirmed. According to a report from the Yale School of Public Health at least 6,000 Ukrainian children are taken to re-education camps in Russia. The structures identified by the research are 43, of which 7 in the occupied Crimea. “Many children are returned to their families of origin, but many others are not known whether or not they have been returned,” the report read. A complex system, in which Ukrainian parents formally give their consent to send their children to these facilities. The report specified: “The data suggest that many of the consents are given under duress and are therefore invalid.”

Also according to the report, the minors – between a few months and 17 years of age – are in some cases orphans, but most come from families with poor economic possibilities and their parents entrust them to ensure their survival. Once you arrive in the structures, many of which were summer camps before the conflict, the journey begins. “At least 78% of the camps appear to be employed in the re-education of children,” the researchers explain. “Children are exposed to cultural, patriotic and military re-education”. History lessons and training, books and rifles. Lessons to become Russian patriots. However, no complaints were reported nor were any traces of “mistreatment, sexual abuse, or physical violence” found. Lvova-Belova said 350 children had been adopted by Russian families and more than 1,000 were awaiting adoption.

He reports – In recent days Human Rights Watch in a 55-page report he denounced that “the war in Ukraine had traumatic and devastating consequences for children in institutions, including those forcibly relocated to Russia and separated from their families“. According to government data, Ukraine had more than 105,000 children in orphanages before Russia’s invasion in February 2022, the highest number in Europe after Russia. Almost half were children with disabilities, according to Unicef, the report recalls. “Ukrainian children who are housed in Soviet-era institutions now face extreme risks because of the war,” said Bill Van Esveld, children’s rights director at Human Rights Watch. “A concerted international effort is needed to identify and return children who have been deported to Russiaand Ukraine and its allies should ensure that all children who have been or remain in institutions are identified and supported to live with their families and in communities”.

Three days ago the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Tass, recalled that Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court in The Hague (ICC). However, a trial is unlikely since the International Criminal Court: Russia has not signed the Rome statute establishing the court.