The international day of the young girl in the ICT sector has highlighted the coding talents of many young girls in Cameroon

The international day of the young girl in the ICT sector was celebrated in Cameroon on April 29. For the occasion, the African Women in Tech Startup (AfricanWits) association highlighted the coding talents of many young girls through the “Girls in ICT day innovation challenge” competition. Narrative.

The « Girls in ICT day innovation challenge brought together twenty teams of young girls, all from universities and major schools in the country. Each team, made up of three people, had the task of imagining and designing a technological solution on the theme ” digital innovation for adolescent sexual and reproductive health “. The competition, which is not in its first edition, is an original idea of ​​the association African Women in Tech Startup (AfricanWits). ” At Africanwits, we are in the process of create opportunities, advocate for young girls to have a better environment in the ICT sector » declare Horror BELL BEBGA, la President of the association. These young coding lovers seized the opportunity to demonstrate their technological know-how. After five hours of reflection and application, each team in turn presented its work in front of the jury in five minutes. This results in original ideas and various projects. Website, mobile application, educational mobile game and even a social network dedicated solely to the notions of education for healthy and responsible sexuality.

Coders in action. Credit: Sidoine Feugui

Five teams caught the attention of the jury. Which jury saw the participation of Doris AKUNGHA YONGGender Equality and Inclusion Specialist for Plan International Cameroon; Elisabeth NGO BINAM, Operational Marketing Officer at Inq. Cameroon; Jean MATERNE ZAMBO, Digital Journalist at Business Africa; Livia Ivana FOBA WOUNDA, Communication Manager of Ateliers Pratiques; and Horore BELL BEBGA, President of AfricanWits. These ladies and this gentleman listened attentively to the various speeches of the participants. And did not hesitate to ask questions.

The members of the jury listen attentively to the different speeches of the participants. Credit: Sidoine FEUGUI

Proclamation of the results under the chairmanship of the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications

After deliberation by the jury, the proclamation of the results took place under the chairmanship of the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, in the annex building of her ministerial department. “We appreciate the action of Africanwits. The objective is to help female digital start-ups to better meet their needs, but also and above all to support them on the path to entrepreneurship, and to seize all the opportunities offered by digital technology. I am sure that the digital transformation of Cameroon is really on the way”, she confides in her speech.

Madam Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng. Credit: Sidoine FEUGUI

The Minister awarded the first prize of the “Girls in ICT day innovation challenge 2023 to the HN Team, from the École Nationale Supérieure Polytechnique. The second prize goes to the Chosen team from the African Institute of Informatics; the third is awarded to Team Valor of ICT University; the fourth goes to Smart Girls Technology and the fifth prize is awarded to Tech Girl from the Institut Saint Jean. These teams have distinguished themselves by the quality of their work. But even more by taking into account artificial intelligence, which is very fashionable in the sector of high information and communication technologies.

Madam Minister and the laureates. Credit: Sidoine Feugui

HN Team of the École Nationale Supérieure Polytechnique winner of the “Girls in ICT day innovation challenge 2023” launched by Africanwits



“It is with honor that the École Nationale Supérieure Polytechnique took part in this event. Our app, Well Being (“well-being” in French), allows young girls to know where they are in their menstrual cycle, which allows, among other things, to determine the date of ovulation, we can also give more precision from temperature. »