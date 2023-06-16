by siciliafan.it – ​​3 minutes ago

Are you on Telegram? Do you like our news? Follow the SiciliaFan channel! Sign up by clicking here! On Panarea, a beautiful island of the Aeolian Islands, the royal family of Holland disembark. The Aeolian Islands are increasingly becoming real islands. After the royals…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The international jet set loves the Aeolian Islands, the Dutch royals are also arriving appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper siciliafan.it».