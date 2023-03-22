The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced that it has concluded a agreement preliminary for a 15.6 billion dollar loan to Ukraine, about 14.5 billion euros. The loan will be used to help rebuild the country following the ongoing war against Russia: in order to be definitively approved, it must make a final pass to the board of directors of the IMF, which will evaluate it in the coming weeks.

The IMF has announced that the loan plan will be divided into two phases. The first 12-18 months will be devoted to achieving economic stability in Ukraine through a series of monetary and fiscal policies. The second, which will last four years, will be aimed at strengthening the economy and supporting reconstruction. In exchange for the loan, Ukraine will have to implement a series of structural reforms, for example to improve the soundness of the central administration, stimulate the fight against corruption and fight inflation.

