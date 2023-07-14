Home » The International Monetary Fund will lend 2.7 billion euros to Pakistan
The International Monetary Fund will lend 2.7 billion euros to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund will lend 2.7 billion euros to Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday has approved the loan of 3 billion dollars (equal to 2.7 billion euros) to Pakistan, to help the country overcome the very difficult economic crisis that has been going on for years. The IMF, an international organization made up of the governments of 190 countries, had already reached an agreement with the government of Pakistan at the end of June, but approval by the Fund’s board of directors was still needed.

Pakistan had entered into a rescue program for its economy financed with IMF loans in 2019: the package included loans of around $6 billion, increased to $7 billion in 2022. With Wednesday’s decision, the IMF unblocked the last part of the funds from that package, which will be distributed over the next nine months.

Pakistan is facing its worst economic crisis since it declared independence from the United Kingdom in 1947: at one point earlier this year its dollar reserves, needed to buy goods from abroad, such as energy, raw materials and food, were three weeks away from running out. The national economy was already in great difficulty due to years of financial mismanagement, but it fell further into crisis first due to the increase in international prices of raw materials linked to the war in Ukraine, and then due to the devastating floods that hit the country last year. Clashes in recent months between supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the police have also contributed to destabilizing the financial markets.

The agreement was blocked for a long time because it was not sure that Pakistan was able to implement some reforms: the granting of loans, as always happens in these cases, is in fact subject to profound economic reforms, which Pakistan does not always was able to implement.

