Concern among European social democracy. Joy between the right. These are, in a nutshell, the two directives of the international political reactions to the result of the Italian elections that designate giorgia Meloni as the future prime minister of the Italian government.

The concerns of European social democracy

France will be attentive to the “respect” of human rights and abortion in Italy. This was stated by the French Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, after the victory of the center-right coalition in yesterday’s elections.