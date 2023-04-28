The International Record Fairs of Bilbao, Barcelona and Madrid arrive

The XIX Bilbao International Record Fair will be held this week, specifically today April 28 and tomorrow April 29 in Yimby Bilbao (Ercilla Kalea 24, Moyua Building). Friday from 12:00 to 21:00 and Saturday from 11:00 to 20:30. Daily tickets cost 4 euros.

The XXXIV Barcelona International Disc Fair will take place the days 5, 6 and 7 of May at the North Station (C/Napols 42). Hours are Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tickets cost 6 euros (5 with Carnet Jove) and there is the possibility of subscription for the three days for 12 euros.

The XXII International Record Fair of Madrid will take place the days May 13 and 14 at the Atocha Hotel of Rafael Hotels (C/Méndez Álvaro 30). It will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The daily entrance will cost 4 euros.

On the other hand, at the fairs in Bilbao and Barcelona there will be a wide variety of DJ sessions, as well as book presentations such as “The Beatles: George Harrison and spirituality” of María Jesús Martín o “Amaro: The Great God of Rock” by Paco Manjón with the presence of the authors and some artists for interviews such as Elèctrica Dharma in Barcelona, ​​as well as collecting colloquiums. Other activities are pending confirmation.

As usual, apart from the presence of Spanish store exhibitors and dealers, there will be the presence of professionals from all over the world, from the United States to France, Germany, England, the Netherlands and many others. They will bring us the best vinyl, CD’s, cassettes, DVDs, books. magazines, memorabilia, musical merchandising, etc.