The Interrupters, the records of my life (2023)

American ska punk band The Interrupters is a whirlwind on stage. And we’ll check it out again this week at Madrid (July 6, La Riviera), Barcelona (July 7, Razzmatazz) and Arrasate (July 8, Mondra&Roll)cities in which they will present their fourth album “In The Wild”.

Taking advantage of the visit, we asked them about their favorite albums. And as a good democratic band that they are, they have decided that they were going to share with us two albums per member and not the usual six in this section.

Aimee Interrupter

Leonard Cohen – “Old Ideas” (2012)

I have always been a huge fan of Leonard Cohen as a composer. He put into words many things that I feel and it is for him that I have always worked so hard creatively as a composer. He signed many great records over the decades but this particular album helped me a lot in a very dark period of my life. I play this record and I feel peace, it comforts me and I have never tired of listening to it.

Rancid – “…And Out Come The Wolves” (1995)

I was in high school when I heard this record for the first time and it felt like the sound of my soul. I fell in love with the songwriting, with the energy and hope that was woven through so many heavy, authentic and raw songs. The first time I heard it I immediately felt less alone in the world. It is a timeless masterpiece.

Kevin Bivona

The Beach Boys – “Wild Honey” (1967)

I’ve loved The Beach Boys since I was a little kid and discovered “Wild Honey” when I was getting into recording music and playing in bands. I love the simplicity and feeling of this record. It also has one of my favorite songs of all time, “Darlin’”.

Hepcat – “Right On Time” (1997)

If I found myself stuck on a deserted island and could only have one record this would definitely be in the conversation. I discovered Hepcat on the Hellcat label’s “Give Em The Boot” compilation and quickly ran to buy this record. The songs are great, it sounds fantastic, the instrumental and vocal playing is amazing and I just really like this record. Danceable, with content, with feeling… it’s incredible. And that adds to that Hepcat is one of the best live bands.

Justin Bivona

The Beatles – “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (1967)

I had a really serious “The Beatles” phase in high school and I’ve never gotten out of it. This particular record is the one that solidified my love for them. The sequence of genres, carefully orchestrated melodies, and creative experimentation captured my attention and forever changed the way I listen to, enjoy, and create music.

Bad Religion – “No Control” (1989)

There are a few bands that make me want to set up a circle pit in my bedroom and read a book at the same time. “No Control” taught me that punk rock can be smart and inspiring while maintaining angst and energy. My favorite is “I Want Something More”, a killer forty-seven seconds with a very serious bassline that steers us towards classic Bad Religion harmonies.

Jesse Bivona

The Police – “Outlandos d’Amour” (1978)

The Police have one of the best debut albums of all time. The moment I heard it it became an instant favorite. I was hooked from the opening drum fill of “Next To You”.

Green Day – “Nimrod” (1997)

I remember waiting anxiously for this record to be released and being ecstatic to hear it. From there I had it on repeat. Eighteen songs of pure Green Day bliss. My favorite songs are “Redundant” and “Uptight”.

