The interview with Berlusconi: “Now a European centre-right”

President, for the first time you speak to the newspaper after the illness that forced you to hospital for a month and a half. What did he think she in those days? Were there moments when you were afraid? What did such a dramatic experience teach you?

«Fear honestly not. No challenge has ever scared me. I have suffered a lot, yes, but I have always had faith in God’s help, in the ability of the medical and health personnel who assisted me and also in the stability of my body. As in other cases in the past, I have felt the affection of many people around me, I have received good wishes from many friends and also from political opponents, to whom I am particularly grateful. I felt the strong embrace of the Azzurri militants and the sympathy of many Italians, even strangers. But this time there was one more thing: the absolute dedication, sweetness and continuous attention with which my wife Marta was close to me at all times. She, my children, my brother, made me feel every day the beauty of the love that a family is able to give. In this I consider myself a very lucky man.”

This affair has aroused a great wave of solidarity in Italian public opinion. Does the desire to get back on the field immediately, to commit yourself, despite many begging you not to tire yourself too much, also stem from the deep feeling that binds you to the country?

«Italy is the country I love. These are the first words of the video message with which in 1994 I announced my descent into the field. To convince me to do so were other words spoken by my mother the previous night, after a long discussion with the family what to do. I am against your entry into politics, because they will make you all sorts of things my mother told me and how right she was! , but if you feel the duty to do it within you, then you wouldn’t be the son that your father and I thought we were educating, if you didn’t also find the courage and strength to do it. This responsibility and this sense of duty towards the country that has given me so much, and that my parents taught me, are very present within me every day of my life. Naturally, I follow the instructions of my doctors, who are sometimes even too cautious. But I have never stopped working, not even from intensive care, in constant contact with my collaborators, the managers and parliamentarians of Forza Italia. The administrative elections had to be prepared, and I must say – in the light of the results – that I am very satisfied with the work done”.

The center-right won hands down. The economic data is superior to that of countries such as Germany and France. We are back to the employment levels of fifteen years ago. Can we be happy with these first nine months of government?

«Naturally it was only the beginning, but of course – under the given conditions – nothing more could be done. The path is the right one, in terms of reducing the tax burden (I am thinking of the substantial reduction in the wedge), the increase in lower pensions, the reform of the justice system, infrastructure, starting with major works such as the bridge over the Strait. All things that I had indicated during the electoral campaign as indispensable and that the Meloni government is now realizing. Naturally it will take the entire legislature, and we are actively committed to supporting and supporting the executive with loyalty and constructive spirit to achieve these commitments ».

The opposition, starting with the Pd, is going through a phase of disorientation. And the consequence of this condition is that he argues about everything. From Rai to the role of the Court of Auditors on the Pnrr. In those parts there are those who have returned to talking about an authoritarian turn. We are witnessing a blast from the past, or not?

«When the left has no other arguments, it takes refuge in these sterile as well as instrumental controversies. I wouldn’t worry too much about it, given that the Italians have shown that they don’t take them seriously, and have again rewarded our coalition in the last municipal elections. Forza Italia has obtained the mayorship in important cities such as Brindisi and Ancona, the latter one of the last forts of the former red regions to have never been conquered to date. But all this has a serious consequence: despite the defeats, the left continues to poison the political debate, to make a fair confrontation between the majority and the opposition impossible. When you try to delegitimize your political opponent in this way, making him an enemy to be destroyed by any means, and above all by slander, it is the very quality of democracy that pays the consequences. It’s what I’ve had to go through for decades, and which I hoped never to see again.”

An attitude, that of the opposition and of the Democratic Party, which does not help Italy. Don’t you think that on issues such as institutional reforms, the implementation of the Pnrr as well as the effort that must be made to help Romagna after the flood a few weeks ago, there would be a need for more collaboration between the majority and the opposition? These are challenges in which national and non-partisan interest is at stake…

«Already in the last legislature I was the first to ask, in the face of the Covid emergency, that all the best forces of the nation, not only in politics, but in the economy, culture, university, science, gather around the institutions . I believe that this is still true today, albeit without confusion between sides. Italy needs a great collective effort in which everyone is called, each in their own role, to collaborate. We of the centre-right have the greatest responsibility, because the voters have entrusted it to us, but the opposition also has an essential function in a democracy. When we were in opposition, we never failed to make a proactive and constructive contribution, voting or supporting the things we thought were good and useful for Italy, despite the clear distinction of roles. If the left had a sense of the state, it would do the same. But unfortunately, knowing the opponents, I have no illusions».

President, you were the first to raise the need to find a horizon of peace for Ukraine. We must support Kiev without hesitation, but at the same time work for Peace, to prevent the conflict from spreading. What is happening in Kosovo is a warning sign. Even the Pope has moved. Should we support the effort of the Holy See?

«The Holy Father acts driven by a higher perspective, which is certainly not political. But undoubtedly every Christian, and every reasonable person, cannot help but be distressed by the horrors we have been seeing in Ukraine for over a year and by the absence of prospects for a peaceful solution to a conflict dangerous not only for the countries concerned, but for the whole world. We, I repeat for the umpteenth time, are an integral part of the West, of Europe and of NATO and neither Forza Italia nor the Italian government will ever give indications that contradict these commitments. However, posing the problem of a solution, which obviously guarantees the rights of the Ukrainian people, is an act of responsibility”.

As soon as the polls closed in the last administrative elections, you immediately turned your thoughts to the European elections. An ambitious goal is at stake: to re-propose at European level the same majority that governs Italy, an alliance between popular and conservatives. Do you think it’s a goal within reach? Would you like allied parties such as the League or the Brothers of Italy to join the large family of the EPP?

“Yes, I think it is possible. A centre-right majority in Europe would be an important turning point and would give new impetus to the functioning of the European institutions, overcoming any residual form of skepticism towards the community house. The popular majority, liberals and socialists, who have governed the European institutions for many years, have had their day. It made sense when Europe was above all an agreement between states, and representing all the great political families of the time in the European institutions guaranteed a certain neutrality. But as Europe has acquired an autonomous political subjectivity, a process which I consider necessary and fundamental, it has become increasingly important that its leadership take on a clear political connotation. Bringing together forces that have different visions and goals only leads to paralysis or botched solutions. In Europe, as in the individual states, a clear assumption of political responsibilities is needed. There are two alternatives, the centre-right and the left, naturally leaving out the unreliable and irresponsible extremist fringes on both fronts. European citizens have the right to choose. I believe that we popular people, with the liberals and conservatives, represent the majority of Europeans, a majority with a very clear idea of ​​Europe’s identity, its liberal and Judeo-Christian roots, its active role in the world. Obviously I consider it essential that our Italian allies belong to this game. Whether inside or outside the EPP, they have to decide first of all”.

You, President, have in mind a strong renewal of Forza Italia. A great opening of the party to young people accompanied by a reorganization of its structure. A way to relaunch the party at a time when its presence is crucial for both the coalition and the government. And above all to make it more competitive in view of the European elections which could give impetus to the birth of a Republican Party that brings together the entire centre-right. What are the lines of this renewal and what timing?

«Forza Italia in 1994 was born not only to prevent the post-communists from taking power and going into government, but also to profoundly renew the policy which, as Mani Pulite and Tangentopoli had demonstrated, had been the object of strong discredit in public opinion . We wanted to bring fresh energy into politics, coming from business, work and culture. Not professional politicians, but people who have demonstrated in life that they are coherent, competent, capable of carrying out their commitments, people who truly love Italy and feel the need to make their contribution. Of course this must be a continuous process, in order not to make the same mistake as the others, the usual political professionals. This is why we continue to renew ourselves, we have always done so without scrapping which we do not need and which are not in our style. We have valued young people a lot – the Italy of tomorrow is growing very well in our youth movement. Without forgetting that blue women and seniors are also vital and essential for us. We are renewing the map of our presence in the area, with the aim of having at least one Forza Italia standard-bearer in each of the 8,000 Italian municipalities. We have national parliamentary leaders, top-notch government men and women. We don’t have a deadline in this process of change because, I repeat, renewal is continuous for us, but we hope to arrive at the European elections with a strong team and very competitive lists. I also dealt with it at the San Raffaele and continue to deal with it every day. Because I believe in this country, I believe in freedom, and I believe that a free Italy needs us more and more».