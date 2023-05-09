the investigation and the business of formation

by livesicilia.it – ​​28 minutes ago

2′ OF READING PALERMO – There is a word that suspects often repeat. And it is “training”. The interceptions trace a possible path in the investigation that has already shaken the Sicilian health system. We talk about the customer system and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Corruption in healthcare: the investigation and the training affair appeared 28 minutes ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it”.