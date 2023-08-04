The investigation into the Beirut port explosion, three years later

Loading player

Three years have passed since on August 4, 2020, one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever to occur on Earth devastated the port and part of the Lebanese city of Beirut, causing 218 deaths, over 7,000 injured, 300,000 displaced and around 3 billion in damage. The explosion occurred due to the presence in a port warehouse of almost 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, which arrived in Beirut in 2013 aboard a Russian-owned merchant ship. Local authorities and some top-level Lebanese government officials had known for years of the presence of the enormous amount of explosive material in the port, but no action had been taken to dispose of it.

To date, no one responsible has been identified for that tragic event and no one has been called to account for negligence. In these three years the investigations and the various judges who have dealt with the investigations have been hindered, slowed down and definitively stopped by increasingly pressing interventions by politics and other judges.

A political crisis has been going on in Lebanon for decades which effectively paralyzes any initiative or attempt at reform in the country: experts and analysts attribute the responsibility in part to the inadequacy of the political class, often corrupt and unprepared; in part, however, it depends on the peculiar Lebanese government system, based on a sectarian and religious division in which political offices, areas of interest and sectors of the administration are guaranteed to exponents of certain religious confessions. The de facto power is exercised by the leaders of the various communities, each concentrated on defending their own interests. These divisions also influenced the investigation into the explosion to some extent, contributing to their failure.

The ammonium nitrate that remained in the port of Beirut for seven years came from a Russian ship that left Georgia and was bound for Mozambique. According to official documents, the shipment had been ordered by the local national bank on behalf of Fábrica de Explosivos Moçambique, which deals in industrial explosives for mining and construction, an area in which the compound is widely used. For reasons never fully understood, the ship never arrived in Mozambique, stopped in Beirut and after some time the nitrate was transferred to a warehouse in the port, hangar 12, near huge grain silos. On at least ten occasions, Lebanese customs, military and security authorities, as well as the judiciary, warned the government of the danger of the explosive, without any action being taken.

On August 4, 2020, a fire broke out in the depot which after half an hour, at 18:08 local time, caused the explosion: it left a crater 43 meters deep, destroyed over 7,000 houses and the shock wave hit a large part of the city. The detonation released an energy equivalent to a magnitude 3.3 earthquake and was felt as far away as Cyprus.

The explosion came at an already very complex moment for Lebanon, which was grappling like the rest of the world with the containment of the coronavirus, but which was also going through an enormous economic crisis, described by the World Bank as one of the most serious in the world in modern times.

By the summer of 2019, the Lebanese currency had lost 80 percent of its value and its economy, described as a huge Ponzi scheme, had collapsed. First the banks had started to close, then account holders had been banned from withdrawing money from their accounts. Within a few months almost all of the Lebanese’s savings were gone. The economic crisis was followed by large protests, but no radical changes in the ruling class or in the country’s economic policies.

The same immobility and impunity affected those responsible for the mistakes and negligence that led to the explosion at the port.

Initially the investigations were entrusted to Fadi Sawan, a little-known judge who in the past had been the head of the military court. Sawan indicted Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers – Ali Hassan Khalil, ex-finance minister, and Ghazi Zaiter and Youssef Fenianos, both ex-public works ministers – on malpractice charges, but a trial was never instituted and four also managed to never be questioned by appealing to parliamentary immunity. After a few months Judge Sawan was removed: the Court of Cassation decided that he could not conduct the investigation objectively as he lived in an apartment damaged by the explosion.

However, Sawan’s replacement, 49-year-old Tarek Bitar, proved equally resolute: he followed the path traced by his predecessor, encountering the same resistance.

Several political figures took 25 different legal actions to ask for Bitar’s removal from office, causing repeated suspensions of the investigations, effectively blocked. In January, Bitar resumed the investigation after 13 months, also including Attorney General Ghassan Oueidat among the suspects for murder, arson and other crimes. Oueidat in response denounced him for “insubordination and an attempt to usurp power”, ordering the release of all defendants in the case subject to pre-trial detention.

The relatives of the people who died in the explosion and local and international non-governmental associations have been requesting the establishment of an international and independent commission of inquiry for over two years. On the occasion of the third anniversary, the request was reiterated with a letter to the United Nations Human Rights Council.