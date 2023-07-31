The investigation into the crafty petrol: «Green at 2 euros and 50 per litre, stop the speculation»

The Guardia di Finanza investigates the petrol sneaks. And about fuel prices. While for distributors the obligation to display the average prices of petrol and diesel is triggered. From August 1, service station managers will have to allow motorists to compare their price with the average network price. A measure of the Meloni government’s Petrol Decree fired in January. The fines reach 2,000 euros. But in the meantime the Gdf is moving on the super served at 2 euros and 50 per liter. While the average prices stand at 1.75 euros for diesel and 1.89 for petrol. But the government also has other moves against speculators in mind. These include a handbook for travelers and a toll-free number. While the Gdf on the impulse of Mr. Prices continues monitoring on roads and highways.

Since the beginning of 2023 the price of petrol and diesel is lower in Italy than in Spain. Germany and France. But a full tank for 2 euros on the motorway is a reality. Davide Tabarelli of Nomisma Energia explains today to Messenger that the cost of fuel is determined by the international price of petrol. The one that arrives on 35 million liter ships. Taxes must be added to this. With the 15 cents margin which, however, must also cover transport, we arrive at the current 1.89 euros per litre. For Tabarelli, the first rule is to avoid filling up at petrol stations that have such high prices: «It is also advisable to give up the served and use the self-service. On the motorway, the service can cost up to 40 cents more». The white pumps then guarantee at least a saving of 100 euros a year. Displaying the average prices in pumps, on the other hand, would not have this great effect: “They are already published everywhere and nothing changes”.

For the future, Tabarelli explains, “we need refineries and low costs”. You can’t bet on the electric car. While it would help the extraction of oil on the national territory: “More can be produced in Sicily and Basilicata”. Meanwhile, Minister Urso is defining the anti-inflation protocol for the most widely consumed products. An agreement with the producers’ chain and with that of the distributors to control the prices of bread, pasta, flour, oil, eggs, rice and baby products. It is a temporary initiative on a voluntary basis “in respect of the freedom of enterprise and market strategies”. The declared objective is to start an “anti-inflation quarter” in October, blocking costs for families until December.

