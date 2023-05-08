The investigation into the gun attack in the Texas mall

Investigations are still underway to understand the possible reasons for the armed attack carried out on Saturday afternoon in a Texas shopping center, in which a man killed eight people and injured seven others, before being killed in turn by a policeman .

The attack was carried out in Allen, a small town about thirty kilometers north of Dallas. Local authorities said the perpetrator of the attack was a 33-year-old man named Mauricio Garcia: he lived near Allen and had previously worked as a private security guard.

He acted alone, firing an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle: he was wearing a bulletproof vest, he was also carrying a pistol and several other weapons were found in his car. No further information was disclosed about him and the reasons for the attack, but sources inside the investigation anonymously told several US newspapers that he had sympathies for the far right.

On social networks Garcia would have repeatedly expressed interest in racist and neo-Nazi ideologies, and at the time of the attack he had a patch on his clothes with the writing “RWDS”, an acronym for “Right Wing Death Squad”, an acronym used by many supporters of white supremacism . At present, however, it is uncertain whether Garcia’s alleged sympathy for the far right played any role in the attack, and there has been no official comment from the authorities.

Garcia had worked between 2016 and 2020 as a security guard, and therefore had a regular firearm license. She lived in a motel near Dallas, which investigators are searching for elements that can help understand the reasons for the act.

The attack began at about 3:30 pm on Saturday when Garcia entered the Allen Premium Outlets mall and began shooting people randomly. He had been killed shortly after by a policeman who happened to be nearby from another intervention. The identity of the people killed is not known in detail: a spokesman for a hospital in the area said that there was also a child among them.