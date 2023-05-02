The investigation into the hanging of a former Iranian deputy minister

Loading player

On January 14 in Tehran, the death sentence by hanging of Alireza Akbari, former Deputy Minister of Defense between 2000 and 2008, was carried out. His was a different case from that of other executions of the same period in Iran , linked to the protests that lasted for more than 100 days in the previous months. Akbari was 62 years old, had moved to the United Kingdom for over a decade and had always publicly shown himself to be a fervent supporter of the Iranian regime: he had been accused of passing information to the United Kingdom and the Iranian justice had violently extracted a confession from him then Akbari had backed off.

His case had also been followed abroad: it was not common for a former government representative to be sentenced to death (the last time it happened in 1982) and Akbari had also had British citizenship since 2010. The UK government had condemned the killing.

Following an investigation based on testimony from members or former members of the secret services of the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Germany and Iran, on Monday New York Times revealed that indeed Alireza Akbari was a British spy. He was also a high-level informant with access to military secrets relating to Iran’s nuclear program. Akbari led a double life for 15 years, providing information to the British secret service, MI6, but managing to stay in touch with Iranian political and military leaders. London’s secret services declined to comment on the revelation.

In 2008 it was Akbari who provided British intelligence with information on the presence of a uranium enrichment site at Fordo, in a base inside a mountain: that information, shared by the United Kingdom with Israel and the allies (including the United States), was decisive for understanding the progress of the Iranian nuclear program and for setting up a system of sanctions. According to Iran, Akbari would have revealed or confirmed the identities of over 100 Iranian agents and officials, including that of the chief scientist involved in the nuclear program, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whom Israel assassinated in 2020 with a remotely controlled robot.

Akbari was a teenager from a middle-class family when the Revolution in 1979 transformed Iran into an Islamic Republic: he enlisted in the army in the following years and always showed great religiosity. After his military service in the Revolutionary Guards, he began a political career which in 2000 led him to the role of deputy minister and a post on the Supreme National Security Council: in his institutional duties he often had contacts with foreign embassies and governments, which in those years he often sought to convince that there was no nuclear program for military purposes.

The recruitment by the British secret services took place in 2004: Akbari revealed it in the confessions, which he later denied as extorted, but the information was confirmed by other sources. However, the reasons that led him to choose to start the relationship are not clear. In the following years he created a series of companies between Austria, Spain and the United Kingdom, which would allow him to travel a lot: they were financed by the United Kingdom with over 2.4 million pounds. In 2008 he resigned from his public post, saying he wanted to focus on his companies, but he still remained a trusted adviser to Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Security Council, and therefore continued to have access to classified information.

Also in 2008 he was arrested for the first time on suspicion of espionage: he remained in prison for four months, did not confess, many important figures in Iranian politics testified in his favor: the case was closed. It was in the aftermath of the most important revelation of his career as a spy, the one about the Fordo nuclear site. Akbari probably began to look for a way to be safe and in 2010, during one of his usual business trips to London, he had a heart attack, probably simulated. He was then joined by his wife and two daughters, he moved to the United Kingdom permanently, also obtaining citizenship, but continued to maintain relations with the Iranian state leaders.

He returned to Iran at least three times, most recently responding to a summons from Shamkhani, who told him he needed advice on an issue related to defense and the nuclear program. At that point, it was 2019, the Iranian authorities had already discovered that Akbari was the MI6 source: the information apparently had been confirmed by the Russian secret services. Akbari was arrested but no one was informed, initially not even his family: Iranian government representatives later said they used the computer he was in contact with the UK to pass false information to British services.

Akbari’s arrest and death sentence were made public only three days before the former deputy minister was killed: videos of his confession were released, but Akbari managed to get the BBC an audio in which he said he was tortured for over 3,500 hours. On January 14, he was hanged and then buried in a cemetery outside Tehran, with no family involved in the ceremony.