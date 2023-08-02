The investigations against Donald Trump, in order

On March 30, Donald Trump had become the first former president to be subjected to a criminal trial in US history, in the case relating to a payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Then, on June 9, Trump had suffered a new indictment: this time for having kept some confidential government documents in his villa in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The third indictment, the most serious and which provides for the heaviest maximum sentences, was announced Tuesday evening: it concerns the attack on Congress in January 2021 and the attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, won by Joe Biden.

So far there have been four main criminal investigations launched against Trump: three have already led to formal indictments, while a fourth indictment could arrive within the first three weeks of August. It is a completely exceptional situation in the history of the United States, also because Trump is a presidential candidate in 2024 and it is very likely that during the electoral campaign he will have to face the consequences of the proceedings brought against him. This is the current situation of the trials and investigations concerning him.

Payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels

It is the first case in which Trump has been indicted and for which the former president has pleaded “not guilty”: the first hearing is set for March 2024.

The case concerns the alleged payment of 130,000 dollars to porn film actress Stormy Daniels, which Trump allegedly made in 2016 through his former lawyer Michael Cohen to convince her not to disclose a sexual relationship she had with him a decade earlier. Manhattan prosecutors argue that the payment would not have been properly reported under the strict rules regarding the expenses of political candidates, but would have been passed off as a fee for legal advice. Any crime ascertained is of a state order, not a federal one, and in any case would not condition the candidacy for the presidency.

The confidential documents in the Mar-a-Lago villa

On June 9, Trump was instead indicted in a court in Miami, Florida, for having kept in his Mar-a-Lago villa some confidential government documents dating back to his time as president which contained information on nuclear weapons, military plans and intelligence.

Trump, who pleaded not guilty, was indicted for 37 counts involving the violation of seven federal laws. The charges then became 40 a week ago: to the charges was added that of have put pressure on the manager of his villa, Carlos De Oliveira, to have the footage of the security cameras deleted, in an attempt to hide the evidence of the crimes with which he is accused. The case is considered solid and very dangerous for the former president: the trial should begin in May, but could be postponed if the defense requests are accepted.

The assault on Congress on January 6, 2021

It is the most recent indictment, filed Tuesday evening, is the second for a federal crime and is particularly serious because Trump is accused of using executive power to subvert democracy and hold office against the will of voters.

Trump called the investigation “ridiculous” and will plead “not guilty” when he appears before the federal court in Washington on Thursday. The timetable for the hearings and the start of the trial will be decided on that occasion. The investigation concerns the facts that led to the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021 by Trump supporters: the former president is accused of conspiring against the United States and against citizens’ rights in order to stay in power despite the outcome of the elections. The other counts are obstruction of a government proceeding and attempt to influence witnesses. The maximum penalty for the most serious offense is 20 years in prison.

Interference in elections in Georgia

The investigation by District Attorney Fani Wills (District of Fulton County) is concluded and the indictment should arrive within the next three weeks, as indicated by the same prosecutor.

The investigation concerns the possibility that Trump tried to subvert the outcome of the presidential election in the state of Georgia by trying to convince the Secretary of State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” the votes necessary to overturn the result in his favor ( in practice, reversing the outcome in Georgia would also change the outcome of the entire presidential elections, which had given victory to Biden). The investigation is based largely on a telephone recording between Trump and Raffensperger, but the prosecution could use a state law designed for organized crime to indict a large number of Trump aides and Republican politicians.

The other cases

Then there are two other legal issues that Donald Trump’s lawyers will have to address, however considered to be of lesser importance than the previous ones.

The first concerns a defamation lawsuit filed by journalist E. Jean Carroll. In November 2022 Carroll filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump for sexually abusing her in an upscale department store in New York in 1996, and for later defaming her by claiming she had made everything up about her. In the first instance, Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in damages. New statements by Trump in January had led to a new defamation lawsuit, which will begin in January 2024.

Another civil justice investigation concerns a possible fraud related to Trump’s business activities. Prosecutor Letitia James accuses him of falsifying the real values ​​of her properties and his companies: the procure tip to a $250 million fine and a ban on doing business in upstate New York.

