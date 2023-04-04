Between the end of the 70s and the mid-80s, the TV channels broadcast countless animated series and those of the giant robots were the masters. Titles whose plot was always well defined: the earthlings who had to defend themselves from some alien invader (with the exception of a few titles), with an action-packed narrative, whose top moment was the clash between the robots, all managed in a such that the climax of drama came when the pilot of the robot was in difficulty, to then find victory with the final blow.

In Zambot 3 produced by Sunrise in 1977 under the direction of Yoshiyuki Toino and arrived in Italy in 1981, the dramatic atmosphere continues all the time. On Earth live the Jin, Kamie and Kamikita Families, who arrived more than 150 years earlier from space, fleeing their home planet Bear and now accused of being the cause of the attack by Butcher lieutenant of Gaizok, a mysterious entity which will turn out to be a computer built to eliminate all those creatures with evil intent.

Although accused of being the cause, they fight by fielding the most powerful weapon, the modular robot Zambot 3 piloted by the young Kappei together with his cousins ​​Uchuta and keiko.

The work, episode after episode, assumes in the connotations of drama that is difficult to rediscover in other series, the contempt for humans by Butcher who inserts bombs in humans, to be used to be able to kill as many people as possible is the pinnacle of evil. A new element was seeing the people involved during the fighting and how they live this situation, who try to flee and seek shelter in reception centers as cities are piles of rubble, bringing to mind series like Kyashan.

An element that clashes in this context, however, are the moments in which Butcher enjoys himself perhaps playing or dedicating himself to a game of billiards or other recreational activities, situations that unless it were an anime with humorous peculiarities such as Trider G7 or Daitarn 3 mi it seems that they do not even function to defuse the events. Events that reach a state of apprehension in the last few episodes, when in order to defeat the alien forces, the three families come to sacrifice countless components.

Zambot 3 gave a different view of the war between the two factions, there is a third, ordinary people who until now had not been considered, there is nothing glorious at the end of each fight: death is left behind , destruction and despair. An intense anime that is however affected by the years, as demonstrated by a script that sometimes seems to have narrative holes with countless inconsistencies, characteristic of the series of that period.