The athletes with passport russo e Belarusian they may return to international competitions as individuals, as “neutrals”, without anthem or flag, but must not be linked to the armed forces. This was announced by the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, at the end of the Executive meeting held today in Lausanne. Therefore, the president’s appeal was rejected Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian parliament, which had called for the total exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from competitions. The athletes of Moscow and Minsk will then be able to participate in the Olympic qualifiers in the races of Asia, which has reopened its doors upon their return. However, the opening does not apply to team sports, with teams such as Russian men’s volleyball, silver in Tokyo, which will remain out of the qualifiers, the same fate for the relays, doubles or team trials in sports such as gymnastics. But the decision taken today (“unanimously” underlined Bach) does not apply to participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics e Milan-Cortina 2026: the president announced that “the choice will be made at the appropriate time”. The IOC number one then guaranteed that he “has not had any contact with Vladimir PutinAlready before the announcement, representatives of the Baltic countries and Poland had met to discuss a boycott, while the German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser talks about “slapping Ukrainian athletes in the face”.

Ukraine, parliament’s shock appeal to the IOC: “No to Russians and Belarusians at the Olympics, some athletes could be killed in competition” See also Matsu officers and soldiers are short of meat, and the Supervision Committee needs to investigate | Supervisory Yuan | The Epoch Times by Fabio Tonacci

March 28, 2023

No to those who supported the war

Russians and Belarusians will compete under the French acronym AIN, to define their status as neutral individual athletes. The minimum requirement requested by the IOC for this very painful decision (“We cannot find a solution that everyone likes” Bach again) was the non-involvement of the armed and security forces of the two countries, or the support through public declarations to the war in Ukraine (there were athletes like the Olympic champion of the 100m and 200m backstroke, Evgeny Rylovopponent of Thomas Cecconwho have openly sided in favor).

The role of federations

It will not be the IOC directly that decides on the participation of Russians or Belarusians, but the various international federations that will evaluate on a case-by-case basis whether there are conditions for inviting the athletes. The IOC limits itself to “recommendations”, asking to “harmonize the approach” to the thorny matter. An almost impossible request to satisfy, because the various federations each behaved in their own way: from tennis which allowed, among others, Medvedev, Rublev, Azarenka, Sabalenkato continue to play as neutrals, to boxing which allowed the Russians with their flag at the Women’s World Cup, to athletics which maintains a total ban.

The Trojan horse of tennis

It was above all the case of tennis that provided one of the foundations on which the IOC built its readmission. “There have been nations that have decided not to grant visas, or even denied funds if there were Russians and Belarusians in the competition,” Bach explained. “It is recommended not to invite them for safety reasons, yet the participation of these athletes in international competitions works. We see it almost every day in a variety of sports, especially in ATP and WTA tennis but also in cycling, table tennis, hockey on ice, in handball, in football, in the USA, in Europe and on other continents, where Ukrainians compete against Russians and Belarusians”. Bach quoted the WTA tournament in Austin which ended three weeks ago: “We saw a Ukrainian (Marta Kostjuk) win in the final against a Russian (Varvara Graceva), and there were no security issues. In some countries these athletes even have work permits: what’s the difference between one situation and another?”

IOC funds to Ukraine

In the meantime, the IOC Executive “tripled the solidarity fund in favor of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee” bringing it to 7.5 million dollars”.