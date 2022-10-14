Original title: iPhone was fined 140 million without a charger and banned from Brazil: Apple responded and will appeal

Because there is no standard charger, the confrontation between Brazil and Apple has intensified.

this tuesday,A court in Sao Paulo, Brazil again fined Apple 100 million Brazilian reals (about 140 million yuan). In response, Apple said on Thursday that it would appeal.

According to incomplete sorting, before this, Apple has accumulated fines of more than 30 million yuan in Brazil.

Among them, in early September this year, a Brazilian court ruled that Apple was fined 12,274,500 Brazilian reals (about 17.18 million yuan) and ordered to stop the sale of the iPhone 12 without a charger.

In the same month, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice asked to stop the sale of the iPhone 12/13 series without a charger, but Apple refused to comply and is still selling.

Last year, the Brazilian consumer rights protection agency Procon-SP imposed a fine of 10,546,442 Brazilian reals (approximately RMB 14.76 million) on Apple for not being equipped with a charger, as well as failing to effectively repair user equipment within the warranty period. .

Although Brazil now agrees that manufacturers can omit chargers, they must state on the outer packaging that they have and do not have them now. Apple just made a brief introduction on the official website. Brazil believes that the strength is not enough, that is, this kind of information should be displayed in a conspicuous manner, rather than covertly, which means “smoking is harmful to health“.

According to Apple, the lack of chargers and headphones is for environmental protection, and they hope to achieve 100% carbon neutrality by 2030.

Interestinglythe iPhone 14 series has been pre-ordered in Brazil and will be officially launched today (this Friday), and there is still no charger.

