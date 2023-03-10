Irish fiddler, singer and songwriter Sharon Corr has revealed that he will give a concert next June 23 at the Clamores room in Madrid.

The artist Sharon Corr has announced that he will give a concert in the capital this year. the violinist, Grammy-nominated and winner of Brit awardcomes to Spain to offer all his fans the hits of his entire career together with the Irish group The Corrs and solo. The concert will be next June 23 but the Prohibiteds are available from today on these two websites: livenation.es y ticketmaster.es.

Sharon Corr he has mixed between different genres such as celtic, pop or rock throughout his twenty-three-year musical career. With a series of albums, with which she has managed to sell almost 45 million copies, and hit singles such as “Runaway” or “So Young”, the composer has been growing more and more. We will be able to enjoy all these songs of the group The Corrs and those that the solo artist has sung in Madrid in the Clamores Hall.

The violinist since 2011 has been very busy on various tours across Europe, the United States and Australia. The artist’s shows have received good reviews and have helped her get inspired and improve on stage. The last album of her solo “The Fool & The Scorpion” in 2021, it has been an album made in a difficult period, but where it reinvents itself with the most intimate and sincere lyrics.