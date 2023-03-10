Home World The Irish Sharon Corr (The Corrs) will perform this summer in Madrid
World

The Irish Sharon Corr (The Corrs) will perform this summer in Madrid

by admin
The Irish Sharon Corr (The Corrs) will perform this summer in Madrid

Irish fiddler, singer and songwriter Sharon Corr has revealed that he will give a concert next June 23 at the Clamores room in Madrid.

The artist Sharon Corr has announced that he will give a concert in the capital this year. the violinist, Grammy-nominated and winner of Brit awardcomes to Spain to offer all his fans the hits of his entire career together with the Irish group The Corrs and solo. The concert will be next June 23 but the Prohibiteds are available from today on these two websites: livenation.es y ticketmaster.es.

Sharon Corr he has mixed between different genres such as celtic, pop or rock throughout his twenty-three-year musical career. With a series of albums, with which she has managed to sell almost 45 million copies, and hit singles such as “Runaway” or “So Young”, the composer has been growing more and more. We will be able to enjoy all these songs of the group The Corrs and those that the solo artist has sung in Madrid in the Clamores Hall.

The violinist since 2011 has been very busy on various tours across Europe, the United States and Australia. The artist’s shows have received good reviews and have helped her get inspired and improve on stage. The last album of her solo “The Fool & The Scorpion” in 2021, it has been an album made in a difficult period, but where it reinvents itself with the most intimate and sincere lyrics.

See also  The infantilism of the German Greens in foreign policy: a consequence of the long years spent in opposition

You may also like

News Udinese / Samardzic: “I’m fine in Udine,...

Experts worry China isn’t doing enough to regulate...

Nord Stream, Moscow accuses the United States of...

Katarina Kaja Ostojić on the relationship with Born...

Church, knee injury. Juventus: “Injuries excluded”

Saudi Arabia and Iran have re-established diplomatic relations

Massacre in Hamburg, the video of the shots...

Antonio Conte responded to Richardson | Sport

Netanyahu meets Meloni: “We want to accelerate gas...

Senate Republican leader McConnell falls and is hospitalized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy