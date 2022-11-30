Original title: The “iron content” of this World Cup is a bit high

Hou Jialin

This winter, the Qatar World Cup ignites football passion. The Lusail Stadium, the main venue for the World Cup, which was undertaken by a Chinese railway construction company, has become the focus of the world, and it has also aroused “likes” from the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhao Lijian: From the China-Laos Railway to the Jakarta-Bandung High-speed Railway, from the Al Arab League Summit From the Seoul International Conference Center to the Lusail Stadium, the main venue of the World Cup in Qatar, more and more “Made in China” are attracting the attention of the world.

Into the World Cup are not only “Made in China“, but also the ubiquitous “Made in China“. According to statistics, “Made in China” has accounted for 70% of the market share in the peripheral commodity market of this World Cup. From the game balls on the field, player jerseys, large LED screens, to the flags of various countries in the fan shop, the mascot Raib plush toys, the Hercules Cup model and other peripheral derivatives, to the “container hotel” in the fan village , Sewage treatment facilities, in this sports event that lasted nearly one month and had a total of 64 games, “Made in China” commodities, equipment and facilities can be seen everywhere.

The important force that promotes “Made in China” to go abroad is “China Speed”. Thanks to the regular operation and large-scale operation of the China-Europe Railway Express, the “steel camel team” is fully loaded with merchandise related to the World Cup, blowing the bagpipes, sailing abroad, and crossing thousands of mountains and rivers to reach their destinations. At the same time, with the help of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, the railway department cooperated with local governments and enterprises to open the “World Cup Shipping Line”, which greatly improved the timeliness of the transportation of World Cup commodities. The China-Europe Railway Express and the Sea-Rail Intermodal Express are perfect for each other and complement each other, just like the defenders, midfielders and strikers on the football field cooperate closely and connect in an orderly manner, transporting a steady stream of goods to and from the stadium safely and efficiently.

The “Made in China” that became popular in the World Cup in Qatar is a microcosm of China‘s railway “going global”, reflecting the ability and determination of the national railway enterprise to serve a higher level of opening up. In order to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and promote the high-quality development of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, China Railway will surely take a stronger role and hand in a more brilliant answer.