Home » the irony of the Palermitans on the new cart
World

the irony of the Palermitans on the new cart

by admin
the irony of the Palermitans on the new cart

by palermolive.it – ​​31 seconds ago

A half moon and clouds around. This year the scenography of the cart in honor of Santuzza has a nocturnal flavour. For now, as always happens in Palermo by tradition, Santa Rosalia will stand still at Porta dei Greci at the Foro Italico Umberto I. In these hours from the post Festino the area near the Foro Italico…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Santa Rosalia looks like Sailor Moon”: the irony of Palermitans on the new float appeared 31 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Biden said that the delay in announcing whether to participate in the presidential election and the results of the mid-term elections has become a key provider of the Democratic Party's "coaching change". Financial Associated Press

You may also like

Wimbledon banned fans from coming due to crowd...

The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal...

Pirlo is also on the cover!

Grand gala of the 58th Aci and Galatea...

Israel has turned all of Palestine into ‘an...

Udinese Market | Sottil on Samardzic: “It will...

Meloni in Tunis with von der Leyen: the...

Nikola Mirotic landed in Belgrade and moved to...

Cuban Ministry of Culture Dismisses President of ICAIC...

Iran, the Moral Police returns to the streets...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy