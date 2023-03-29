Home World The Irun Live Festival 2023 already has a definitive poster
After the change of direction that the tenth edition of last year brought about, the Irun Live Festival will return to Ficoba with renowned bands from the national (and even international) pop-rock scene, as well as other emerging ones from the local and national scene.

After the first three confirmed at the beginning of the year, the Americans Nothing Surfing, the Madrid band Morgan and the Biscayan band Shinovanow the organization finishes off its poster with seven new proposals: on Friday, September 29, together with the first two, there will be bands from Gipuzkoa Slimfit y Griseson his farewell tour, and the DJ-drums duo Serial Killerz; and on Saturday the 30th, together with the people from Biscay, the people from Madrid will be La La Love You y Twenty-onethe Valencian Insider and the donostia Acronym.

IRUN LIVE FESTIVAL
Ficoba, Irun

Friday September 29
MORGAN / NOTHING SURF / GRAYS / SLIMFIT / SERIAL KILLERZ

Saturday 30 September
SHINOVA / TWENTY-ONE / LA LA LOVE YOU / ACRONYMS / INNMIR

