The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack on an election rally in Pakistan in which 54 people were killed on Sunday

The Islamic State (or ISIS) on Monday officially claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in which 54 people were killed in Khar, Pakistan’s Bajaur province on Sunday. The attack took place during an election rally of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, which was attended by some supporters of the Islamic fundamentalist leader Fazal-ur-Rehman. About 200 people were injured, some very seriously. Local authorities had already speculated that the attack could have been carried out by the Islamic State, which had carried out others in the area in the last year, in some cases against members of the JUI-F. The official claim came on Monday in a communication released through Amaq, the semi-official news agency of the Islamic State.

In communication the bomber has been defined as “part of the war against democracy as a system of government”. Sunday’s attack was one of the most serious in recent months in Pakistan: the city where it was carried out, Khar, is located near the border with Afghanistan, an area where they are active both the Islamic State and the so-called Pakistani Taliban (TTP).

