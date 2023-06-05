The Island of the Famous, fear for the singer of Jalisse: here’s what happened

by palermolive.it – ​​1 hour ago

Fear for Alessandra dei Jalisse, during a rehearsal on the Isola dei Famosi the shipwrecked woman panicked. The test involved a journey in the water and Alessandra and Cristina, at one point the singer, challenged each other…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «L’Isola dei Famosi, fear for the singer of Jalisse: here’s what happened appeared 1 hour ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».