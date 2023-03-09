China News Service, March 9th, according to Taiwan’s “United Daily News“, the island’s egg shortage has expanded. According to the latest egg production and marketing information released by Taiwan’s “Council of Agriculture”, the number of laying hens and the daily production of eggs have both dropped; this week The number of laying hens is about 30.46 million, which is 330,000 less than last week’s 30.79 million, and the number of daily laying hens has dropped below 112,000 boxes, about 111,500 boxes (about 200 eggs per box); plus On the 8th, another chicken farm in Dacheng Township, Changhua County (voluntarily notified) was diagnosed with bird flu, and 8,011 chickens in eggs were culled, making the egg shortage crisis worse.

There was a crowd of people queuing up to buy eggs at the egg store. Photo source: Photo by Chen Zhengxing, a reporter from Taiwan’s “United Daily News“.

The number of laying hens has been decreasing every week since this year; in addition to weeding out, it also includes moulting chickens. Since February, the price of egg production areas has increased by 5 yuan (NT$, the same below). For snacks and breakfast shops, the retail price of an egg is at least 15 yuan, and it is still rising. More and more restaurants and chain stores have stopped selling or changed their menus, impacting people’s livelihood, catering industry and tourism industry.

A supplier of group meals and school lunch ingredients in New Taipei said that because they supply schools, they must wash and select high-quality eggs. In the past, eggs could be bought separately according to customer needs. In the past, they would assist in sorting, packaging, and labeling the quantity; but now Egg suppliers require to buy whole boxes, the price is high and it is not easy to adjust the goods, and the school dietitian will also “commonly face difficulties” when opening menus, and there will be fewer egg menus; lack of workers, few eggs, and high prices The phenomenon is obvious.

According to the daily egg supply report, the production of eggs on the island is seriously insufficient, and the buying momentum is very good, and it will be difficult to recover in the short term. Especially, the consumption habits in the northern part of the island are biased towards stores, supermarkets and other channels. The eggs sold in these channels are laser-printed. According to statistics from Taiwan’s “Council of Agriculture”, 21.58 million eggs were washed and spray-printed last week, but the information released this week is only a chart, which does not specify how many eggs there are. (Source: Chinanews.com)