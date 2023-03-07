The Israeli army on Tuesday killed six Palestinians during a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, territory Israel has partly occupied since 1967 and which Palestinians claim as their own. The army said that among the Palestinians killed there would also be the person who killed two Israeli settlers on February 26 in Hawara, a city in the West Bank located 20 kilometers south of Jenin.

The killing of the two settlers, who were brothers, had caused a violent reaction from the Israelis, who attacked several towns in the West Bank, killing one Palestinian and wounding at least one hundred. The attacks occurred shortly after the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, the governing political body of Palestine (which however controls only part of the West Bank), jointly announced their intention to work to contain the violence in the area, which have intensified in recent months.

