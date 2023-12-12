The Israeli Army recovered the bodies of two hostages in Gaza in an operation

The Israeli Army reported this Tuesday that, after a precision operation at an unspecified point in Gaza, troops managed to recover the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 and murdered. The maneuvers were carried out by Unit 504 of the Military Intelligence Directorate and Brigade 551.

According to the Defense Forces, these are Eden Zacharia – 27 years old – and the logistics supervisory officer of the 51st Battalion of the Golani Brigade, Ziv Dado – 36 years old -.

Zacharia was one of the many young women who that Saturday morning was at the Supernova music festival, near Re’im, with her boyfriend Ofek Kimchi – who died there – while Dado was taken while serving in the ranks and is believed who died during the raid. The officer was considered, until now, a “fallen soldier in the power of a terrorist group.”

Once located, the bodies were taken to Israel for correct identification by rabbis and to undergo a medical examination to determine the cause of their death in more detail. Likewise, their families were notified.

“Locating the missing and bringing the hostages home is a national mission. We are working with all the security agencies, intelligence and operational means to fulfill it,” they added from the Army while the Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons gave their condolences to the young woman’s family and remembered her as a person “full of desire.” of living and that he loved going to parties.

Israel also commented that during this maneuver two Special Forces officers in Gaza were killed while an unspecified number were wounded. The fallen were Sergeants Major Gal Meir Eisenkot – son of the War Cabinet Minister, Gadi Eisenkot – and Eyal Meir Berjowitz.

Despite this, however, Tel Aviv continues to press hard in the Palestinian enclave and advance steadily on various fronts to defeat the enemy. In fact, such is their degree of incursion and control on the ground that the authorities consider that they are facing a key moment in which they must intensify the fighting since they see that Hamas is “on the verge of dissolution.”

“Hamas is on the brink of dissolution, the IDF is occupying the last strongholds,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared Monday night after officers advanced further from both the north and south in Khan Younis. . Even days ago, images of terrorist fighters surrendering to the soldiers in the face of their inability to continue the attacks were known, while many Gazans also began to express their discontent with the pro-Iranian militia that left them immersed in an acute humanitarian crisis.

The day before, the Army also found several facilities used by the group to launch missiles against its territory and attacked them with combat aircraft. At the same time, he ordered a selective ground raid on a complex in which some 250 projectiles and rocket launchers were located ready for use along with various weapons, grenades and military equipment.

The most shocking discovery was, however, that of an enemy training center inside a mosque in Jabaliya, mainly the third floor, where a suitable room with a machine gun, an RPG projectile launcher, a computer and a projector was found, to carry out combat drills.

Share this: Facebook

X

