While the country is in turmoil due to the protests sparked, internally but also internationally, by the contested justice reformthe Israeli Minister of Finance and leader of the nationalist Religious Zionism party, Bezalel Smotrichgoes back to attacking the Palestinian people going so far as to deny their existence: “We cannot speak of ‘Palestinians’ because there is no ‘Palestinian people’ – he said – It is an invention of the last century anti-Zionist”. The Prime Minister of Ramallah Mohammad Shtaeyehhe replied: these words “are conclusive proof of how much the ideology of the current Israeli government is extremist and racist“.

The words of the ultra-right government member led by Benjamin Netanyahu they represent yet another provocation of the newborn Israeli government, in office for just three months, towards the Palestinian people. There have been the minister’s walk Itamar Ben-Gvirknown anti-Palestinian, in the Esplanade of the Mosqueshis order to do remove all flags of Palestine as “symbol of terrorism” and the new green light to others colony in the West Bank busy. Today, with the violence that is causing new worrying peaks to be reached, the minister has already declared himself openly fascist e homophobic, decides to further increase the tension, despite the premier’s repeated attempts to limit the pressure on his government: “Do you know who is Palestinian? – asked Smotrich to the audience present at his press conference at Paris – I am Palestinian. My grandmother, born in Metulla over 100 years ago in a pioneer family who set up settlements in Galilee, she was Palestinian. My grandfather, who was the thirteenth generation of her family a Jerusalem he was a true Palestinian. This is the truth and it must be heardElysium and also to White House“.

But his words and his actions, like those of his colleagues in the executive, do not like either Washington nor many Jewish communities scattered across Europe who in recent days have taken to the streets, together with a slice of the Israeli population, especially in Tel Aviv, to demonstrate against Netanyahu’s visits to various capitals of the Old Continent. Two weeks ago the same Smotrich had provoked, again, the reaction of the United States for wishing an entire village in Palestine to be “deleted”.