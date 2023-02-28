The Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, the governing political body of Palestine (which however controls only part of the West Bank), have jointly announced their willingness to work to contain the violence on the territory, which has escalated significantly in recent months . The talks were held in Jordan brokered by US and Egyptian officials, and according to a communicated they envisage a commitment to reduce tensions in order to achieve a “just and lasting” peace.

The announcement came after 11 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Nablus, the swath of territory that Israel has partly occupied since 1967 and which Palestinians claim as their own. In the night between Wednesday and Thursday there were then reciprocal attacks with rockets and missiles between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the territory on the border between Israel and Egypt which since 2007 has been controlled by the radical group Hamas. While talks were underway, a Palestinian man killed two Israelis also in the West Bank, sparking renewed violence.

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians living in Israel, or in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, is quite common, and for many years now periods of relative tranquility have alternated with tensions and violence. In recent times, however, tensions have risen considerably after the new Israeli government of Benjamin Netanyahu took office at the end of December, the most right-wing government in the history of Israel: various ministries and important roles have been entrusted to much-discussed politicians for the their positions of open hostility towards the Palestinians.

