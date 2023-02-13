Israel’s government on Monday decided to legalize nine Israeli settlements in the West Bank, the swath of territory Israel has occupied since 1967 and which Palestinians claim as their own.

The nine settlements are those of Avigayil, Beit Hogla, Givat Harel, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malachei Hashalom, Asahel, Sde Boaz and Shacharit. These are all settlements that until now were considered illegal by the Israeli government, even if tolerated. It is the first legalization of Israeli settlements in the West Bank since the new government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the most right-wing ever in the country, took office. Netanyahu also said on Monday that the construction of new settlements would be authorized in the coming days.

The settlements are lands that the Israelis have occupied for decades in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the part of the city that belongs to the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967. Israeli settlements in Palestinian land are considered illegal by the international community and defined as the main obstacle for a short-term peace.

In some cases in the past the settlement of Israeli citizens in the settlements had been encouraged and authorized by the Israeli state, in others the settlements had been built without any state authorisation.

A 1979 Israeli Supreme Court decision prevents the creation of new settlements in the West Bank, but it often happened that new settlements were founded irregularly, tolerated by the government and then recognized because they had become too large to be ignored. To these settlements, although formally illegal, the state has always provided all the assistance enjoyed by Israeli cities: for example, regular supplies of water, electricity and other services.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has criticized the Israeli government’s decision, arguing it will cause further tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

Since the end of January there have been mutual attacks and violence: first the Israeli army killed 10 Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, then there was an exchange of missiles and rockets between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and two Palestinian attacks in East Jerusalem. The latest attack dates back to last Friday, when a man was driving a car He ran over several people at a bus stop in East Jerusalem’s Ramot neighborhood. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack.